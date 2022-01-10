VIDEO: Falling In Reverse Share Video For New Song 'Zombified'

Platinum-selling rock band FALLING IN REVERSE have shared the video for the new song "Zombified."

The song is a sweeping and cinematic rock anthem, full of epic riffs, kinetic, industrial nuances, and is built on an incredibly catchy chorus that will take up permanent residence in your brain.

Since its premiere at iHeartRadio last week, "Zombified" has exploded across platforms. It has tallied over 3.4 million streams and landed over 67 editorial playlist adds on DSPs - including seven covers. It became the No. 1 Rock Song on iTunes and #10 on YouTube's trending page. After three days of airplay, the song charted at #36 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and was the No. 1 greatest gainer of the week. And it's only getting started.

"I wrote 'Zombified' about how sensitive society has gotten, in my opinion," says singer Ronnie Radke. "I think we all need to learn to laugh a little more. I pulled out all the stops for the 'Zombified' video, for the fans, YouTube reactors, and all people alike."

The song will live on the band's forthcoming digital EP, titled Neon Zombie. Stay tuned for more details about this release.

Falling In Reverse are hitting the road and returning to the stage this month. The band's "Live From the Unknown: The Tour" headline run kicks off on January 13 in Atlanta and runs through February 4 in Los Angeles. The tour will feature support from Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson. Tickets are available here. All dates are below. Watch the tour trailer here. Many dates on the tour have already sold out ahead of the tour's launch.

In other Falling In Reverse news, the band's No. 1 single "Popular Monster" has earned platinum status. It has been streamed over 156 million times and has emerged as one of the biggest songs of the new decade.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

1/13 ­­- Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle#

1/14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works#

1/15 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON

1/17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

1/18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

1/19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

1/21 - Boston, MA - Tsongas Center

1/22 - New York, NY - Hammerstein

1/24 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

1/25 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

1/26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore*#

1/28 - Kansas City, MO - The Uptown Theatre#

1/29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom#

1/30 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

2/1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren#

2/4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

*No Wage War

#SOLD OUT