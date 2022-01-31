VIDEO: Elujay Reveals 'Ratrace' Music Video

Today, multi-talented alt-R&B singer/songwriter Elujay unveils latest music video for focus track "Ratrace" from his debut album Circmvnt, released January 21st via AWAL.

The nostalgic video, directed and edited by Elujay, pays homage to the proverbial rat race as Elujay chases a better reality. Of the video, Elujay shared "This video was inspired by late 90s cinematography and directors like Wong Kar-wai and Mathieu Kassovitz. This is my first time editing a video, so this is taking me in the direction of making my own film one day which is a dream of mine."

The multi-hyphenate also today announced a string of headline performances kicking off April 22nd at San Francisco's Cafe Du Nord, with stops at renowned venues The Peppermint Lounge in LA, and Baby's All Right in Brooklyn. Pre-sale begins tomorrow, February 1st, and fans can purchase tickets HERE.

Circmvnt sees Elujay tap into his Trinidadian roots as a source of inspiration while exploring and pushing new boundaries with his sound. The album showcases masterful production from Elujay and his frequent collaborators Benny Bock (The Weeknd), Simon Ajero, Anthony Shogun and many more. The album boasts a feature from Serpentwithfeet on the undeniably groovy single "Luvaroq," which Billboard hailed "a timeless, laid-back trip, transporting listeners to the LA-based singer's groovy world."

In the fall of 2021, Elujay made his debut at New York Fashion Week as he co-produced/scored all original and unreleased music for the TOMBOGO show with founder Tommy Bogo, in addition to walking as a model. Read more on this from NYLON. He also recently landed a sync on Sweet Life on HBO Max, which featured his catalog song "Swing Thru" from his album Gems in The Corner Store. Sweet Life is the latest offering from Issa Rae's new creative studio, Raedio.

Elujay is a multi-talented singer/songwriter/producer/director hailing from Oakland, CA. Crafting his sound from influences spanning alternative, R&B, jazz, and soul, the prolific 25-year-old artist is a living embodiment of what it means to seamlessly vacillate between multiple genres while still maintaining your foundational sound. Elujay released his first project, Jentrify, in 2016, an ode to the ongoing displacement of Black folks in the Bay Area and a love letter to his hometown, Oakland.

Jentrify was released to much fanfare, resulting in a sold-out show in Oakland and an award from The East Bay Express for "Best Protest Song" for "Soul Food" featuring rising Chicago rapper, Saba. Elujay followed up Jentrify with his second release, Adojio, a dreamy R&B and Soul-drenched EP that highlighted his ability to push his sound to elevated boundaries. Adojio opened doors in both the sync and touring worlds, giving him his first TV placement in "Dear, White People" on Netflix with "Starchild," "Spaceships" featured on "Queen of The South" and setting him off on his first headline tour which included sold-out dates in New York and Oakland.

Watch the new music video here: