On the heels of the release of their massive collaboration, "I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber deliver the companion video, directed by Ed's long-time collaborator, Emil Nava.

Watch the video below!

"I Don't Care" marks Ed's first new single in over two years, since his record-breaking third studio album ÷ and has since become his biggest-ever single launch, topping nearly every chart around the globe.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You