VIDEO: Dylan Dunn Releases 'Such a Freak' Music Video

Nashville-born and Memphis-based singer, songwriter, and producer Dylan Dunn has released the first single "Such A Freak," produced by Adam Castilla of The Colourist, from his debut EP, Blue Like You. Alongside the single, Dylan has released an intimate music video that mirrors the swells and wanes of the unshakable anthem's penetrating chorus and delicate verses.

"Such A Freak," rises, crests, and subsides in waves, like emotions, while exploring the idea of how freakish it is to love every detail about someone, even though most people might consider those details weird. It highlights Dylan's insightful storytelling and dexterity as an artist and illuminates the nuances of his idiosyncratic and irresistible style - propelling alternative vigor and indie spirit using ghostly harmonies and a chantable chorus.

"I wrote 'Such A Freak' because I had always wanted to make a song that was more realistic to what being in a great relationship actually is. I've always thought that true chemistry loves small quirks in their partner's personality that others might not find desirable," offers Dylan.

A collection of emotionally-charged songs that captures a common bond we share as humans - being connected by our experiences of grief or unhappiness - Blue Like You is borne of Dylan's inspiration and wisdom, which extends far beyond his young 18 years, and reflects a perspective that most artists need a lifetime to achieve.

Blue Like You is set for independent release on December 10.

Watch the new music video here: