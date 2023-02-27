VIDEO: Dorothy Releases 'Black Sheep-Live At The Whisky A Go Go' Visual

Roc Nation Artist Dorothy will release a new live visual "Black Sheep-Live At The Whisky A Go Go," today, February 27th at 9 AM PST & 12 PM EST globally on Youtube.

The performance was shot & edited by Matt Akana and features Rock Band Dorothy performing at the legendary and packed-out Sunset Strip venue, with a crowd singing along to the chorus in unison.

A record Dorothy says is a dedication to her core fans and is currently Top 15 at Active Rock Radio with over 3 million official music views and 1.5 million views on the visualizer.

Dorothy is the ONLY female-fronted main artist featured on the rock charts, with her single "Black Sheep" climbing up the Active Rock Charts at #12.

Dorothy announced that she will be performing at the iconic Troubadour in Los Angeles on March 31st, a show sponsored by KLOS to celebrate both the one-year anniversary of Gifts From The Holy Ghost and Women's History Month.

Watch the new visual here: