VIDEO: Deep Purple Releases 'Oh Well' Music Video

After the acclaimed release of "7 and 7 Is", the first song revealed from their upcoming album Turning To Crime, Deep Purple release their brand new single and video "Oh Well" today.

The first studio album by Deep Purple entirely comprised of songs not written by the band and previously recorded by other artists, Turning To Crime is produced by Bob Ezrin and will be released by earMUSIC on November 26.

"Oh Well" -- a song originally written and recorded by Fleetwood Mac -- is accompanied by a music video that shows Deep Purple on a very special mission. Label and management would like to state that nobody from the band or crew, nor members of the media, were hurt during the shooting of the video in Germany in early October.

"Everyone knows 'Oh Well' is a great song," Roger Glover says. "Steve did the demo for that one. You never quite know where it's gonna go with Steve because he is very inventive. Right up until the point, with a couple of verses in, it was pretty much the same as the original. And then, all of a sudden, it took off like a rocket... in some other space."

Deep Purple's last studio album "Whoosh!", an album saluted by prestigious chart achievements (3rd consecutive #1 in Germany, as well as well as #4 in the UK) and acclaimed by critics who praised the creative strength of a band that continues evolving with every release, was the latest in the band's "time trilogy". The "time trilogy", consisting of "NOW What?!", "inFinite" and "Whoosh!" (2013, 2017 and 2020) has sold over 1 million albums, topped the charts 11 times and achieved more than 40 Top 10 positions worldwide.

Watch the new music video here: