VIDEO: Deaf West Theatre Joins Callum Scott for ASL Version of 'Biblical'

Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott has created an American Sign Language (ASL) version of his recent single "Biblical," which previously premiered in June. The video was made in collaboration with the Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre.

The ASL version of "Biblical" encompasses a powerfully moving video in which the U.K.-based artist and several performers interpret the track's deeply personal storytelling. "Biblical (American Sign Language Version - In Collaboration with Deaf West Theatre)" is out now!

"﻿It is incredibly important for me to reach as many people as possible with my music so when the opportunity came about to work with the Deaf community, I was so excited to collaborate," says Scott. "I feel immense gratitude to know that my music continues to transcend language across the world and not only did I want to have a sign language version of the song but I also wanted learn how to sign it myself to connect directly with my fans in this often underrepresented community."

Partly recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios (and accompanied by a spellbinding video), "Biblical" marks the first single from Scott's forthcoming sophomore album. Due out later this year, the album will follow his 2018 full-length debut Only Human - a widely acclaimed release that hit No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in 21 countries across the globe, in addition to selling more than 3.6 million in adjusted album sales and amassing over 7.5 billion combined streams.

Committed to innovation, collaboration, training, and brand activism, Tony Award®-winning Deaf West Theatre is the artistic bridge between the Deaf and hearing worlds. Founded in Los Angeles in 1991, Deaf West engages artists and audiences in unparalleled theater and media experiences inspired by Deaf culture and the expressive power of sign language and spoken English.

Watch the video below!