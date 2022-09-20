Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Share 'I'm Good (Blue)' Music Video

The song was originally released in August.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

Global superstars David Guetta and Bebe Rexha have released the music video for "I'm Good (Blue)," after the sing's initial release in August. Since then, the song has amassed over 250 million streams and continues to grow.

"I'm Good (Blue)" combines Bebe's soulful vocals with euphoric piano chords and infectious dancefloor energy. Already a TikTok smash, the sound has amassed 130,000 total creations and over 500 million views. Rexha and Guetta first began working on this song five years ago, and after generating serious online buzz it is finally now ready for an official release.

It follows a typically prolific run of singles from Guetta, including a monstrous modern rework of "Satisfaction" with Benny Benassi and dancefloor heater "Family Affair (Dance For Me)," which has achieved over 10 million streams since its release.

Guetta also continues to dominate the pop world, with recent hits "Don't You Worry" with Black Eyed Peas and Shakira and the world-conquering "Crazy What Love Can Do," a certified smash that has already surpassed 150 million global streams, has been certified gold and is currently sitting at No. 5 on the UK Singles chart.

The only DJ to have two residencies in Ibiza this season, the legendary 'F*** Me I'm Famous' party is underway on Mondays at Ushuaïa, where last month Armin Van Buuren joined Guetta onstage for a showstopping B2B set. His Future Rave residency with MORTEN is also taking place on Fridays at Hï, fresh off the back of a sold-out US tour.

Diamond-certified and Grammy-nominated pop superstar Bebe Rexha propelled herself into the spotlight with her platinum-certified debut album Expectations in 2018, which featured smash hit "I'm a Mess" and the diamond-certified single "Meant to Be" featuring Florida Georgia Line, which remained on top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs for a record-setting 50 consecutive weeks, making it the longest reign ever by a female lead artist.

Not stopping there, Bebe received two Grammy nominations (Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best New Artist) to date, has surpassed 4 billion YouTube views and more than 12 billion total global streams and counting. Her sophomore album Better Mistakes, released last May, includes the continuously rising dance anthem "Sacrifice."

Releasing cutting-edge track after cutting-edge track, there is a reason why David Guetta is widely considered to be the most complete artist in dance music today.

Watch the new music video here:

VIDEO: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Share 'I'm Good (Blue)' Music Video
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


David Alan Grier Joins ABC's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST 30th Anniversary Special as CogsworthDavid Alan Grier Joins ABC's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST 30th Anniversary Special as Cogsworth
September 20, 2022

David Alan Grier has been cast as Cogsworth in ABC's upcoming animated and live-action blended special, “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.” Grier will join the previously announced H.E.R. in the role of Belle, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Josh Groban as the Beast, and Rita Moreno as the Narrator.
Peacock Announces Straight-To-Series Order of Their First Adult Animated ComedyPeacock Announces Straight-To-Series Order of Their First Adult Animated Comedy
September 20, 2022

Mike Judge (Beavis and Butt-Head, Silicon Valley, King of the Hill), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley, The Office) and Brandon Gardner will co-create and executive produce. Judge and Woods will both star. Alongside Judge, Greg Daniels (The Office) and Dustin Davis executive produce for Bandera Entertainment.
Maddie & Tae to Appear on NBC's TODAY WITH HODA & JENNA on WednesdayMaddie & Tae to Appear on NBC's TODAY WITH HODA & JENNA on Wednesday
September 20, 2022

Penned by Maddie & Tae with Jonathan Singleton and Brock Berryhill, “Every Night Every Morning” is the lead track from their upcoming eight song collection, Through The Madness Vol. 2, out this Friday and available for pre-order now. With a harmony-drenched song cycle and a clear-eyed measure of two young women coming into their own.
WILLOW Announces New Album Release DateWILLOW Announces New Album Release Date
September 20, 2022

WILLOW has shared a new release date for her anticipated new album COPINGMECHANISM. WILLOW is also set to play Saturday Night Live on October 8th with host Brendan Gleeson. WILLOW recently released “curious/furious,” the latest single from the album. Check out the track list and pre-save the new album now!
VIDEO: Kate Watson Releases 'Cinderella Slipper' Music VideoVIDEO: Kate Watson Releases 'Cinderella Slipper' Music Video
September 20, 2022

Kate Watson released her new music video for 'Cinderella Slipper.' A country girl at heart herself, Kate reminds her fans to stay true to themselves and to never forget where they came from in this lighthearted and upbeat music video. She has performed with many notable artists including Josh Ward, Joe Nichols, Jon Wolfe, and Kevin Fowler.