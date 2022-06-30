VIDEO: Dancehall Star I-Octane Drops 'Vibrate & Shake' Music Video

Jamaican artist I-Octane knows how to get the people grooving. His latest music video for "Vibrate & Shake" is no exception, and after dropping the audio track a few weeks ago, the music video hits just the right note for summer. Beautiful women, sexy swimwear, and lots of whining with I-Octane poolside front and center.

The international talent is on a roll delivering hit after hit since releasing his fifth studio album, I Am Great, earlier this year. I-Octane tapped renowned Billboard charting producer Troy "Troyton Music" Hinds for the album and has been touring in the United States and Canada to promote the fifteen track project. The album was spotlighted in major media outlets throughout the Caribbean and on New York's own Hot 97.

More than a decade after his debut album Crying To The Nation, I-Octane's continues to push his artistry and develop his brand. To date, his most popular songs include "Mama You Alone" and "No Love Inna Dem."

The music veteran welcomes new opportunities and is currently enjoying interacting with fans in person as the world opens up again.

Originally from Sandy Bay, Jamaica, I-Octane became exposed to reggae and dancehall culture early. Growing up in Jamaica influenced his approach to making music, and with over a decade of experience as a music professional, he continues to reach new heights and broaden his fanbase. His musical versatility resonates with people, and his messaging is empowering on many levels as he connects with audiences around the globe.

Watch the new music video here: