VIDEO: Courtney Barnett Performs 'If I Don't Hear From You Tonight' on KIMMEL

Courtney Barnett released her third studio album Things Take Time, Take Time last month to critical acclaim and last night she performed the album track "If I Don't Hear From You Tonight" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last month, Courtney Barnett kicked off a North American tour which will see her making stops in Los Angeles, Oakland, Seattle and Vancouver in the coming days with another round of dates in January. See below for a full rundown.

Things Take Time, Take Time is a finely-woven collage of snapshots recorded at a time of creative renewal and deeper understanding for Barnett, signalling an exciting new chapter for a musician who is operating at the very peak of her powers. Receiving critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, New York Times, NPR, Consequence and more, Things Take Time, Take Time sees Barnett consolidating her place in the storied global lineage of ground-breaking and influential singer-songwriters.

The album is a journey through heartbreak, recovery, and all the soft moments in between that speak to feelings and experiences so innately human and so innately Courtney Barnett, like Zoom friendships and satellites drifting through a summer's sky. It's no wonder Courtney has achieved such legendary status throughout her career; she understands the human need for comfort and self-reflection so perfectly and applies it to her aptly-created songs to create bodies of work that withstand the test of time.

Tour Dates

Thu, December 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theater at Ace Hotel with Warpaint

Fri December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange

Sun December 12 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange

Tues December 14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange

Wed December 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

Sat January 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Sun January 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Thurs January 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Tues January 25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin

Wed January 26 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin

Sun January 30 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Fri January 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin

Sat January 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin

Mon January 31 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir

Wed February 2 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Thurs February 3 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir

Fri February 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin

Sat February 5 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin

Mon February 7 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Tues February 8 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir

Thurs February 10 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir

Fri February 11 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir

Sat February 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir

Watch the performance here: