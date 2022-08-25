VIDEO: City of Caterpillar Share 'Mystic Sisters' Music Video

City of Caterpillar return with their first new album in 20 years, Mystic Sisters, out September 30 on Relapse Records.

Today, City of Caterpillar share the "Mystic Sisters" music video (directed by Derek Zimmer). You can also listen to "Mystic Sisters" on all streaming services & pre-save Mystic Sisters here.

Tracked primarily at Montrose Recording in Richmond, Mystic Sisters was self-produced by the band and then mixed and mastered by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Bosse-de-Nage).

Additionally, City of Caterpillar announce the Mystic Sisters tour for this Fall around their appearance at The Fest. A full list of tour dates is available below (with more to be announced soon).

When guitarist/vocalist Brandon Evans, guitarist Jeff Kane, drummer Ryan Parrish and bassist/vocalist Kevin Longendyke unveiled their self-titled debut in 2002, their emotional, frenzied and often cinematic music was at the vanguard of the burgeoning screamo movement. Along with bands like Pg.99 (with whom they shared members), Majority Rule, Planes Mistaken For Stars and others, they helped develop a style of music that took hardcore into convulsive new territory.

After years spent living in other parts of the country and playing in other bands-including Darkest Hour, Malady and Ghastly City Sleep, the long awaited City of Caterpillar reunion shows snowballed into writing sessions. The result - Mystic Sisters, an album that recaptures the magic of old while taking the band's music into exciting new territory!

The winding and atmospheric title track that embodies City of Caterpillar's experimental side features some noise violin from Evans' former Pg. 99 bandmate Johnny Ward, while tracks like "Decider" and "Paranormaladies" showcases the band'so roots with a flurry of viceral, noisey hardcore swagger.

Ultimately, City of Caterpillar are more concerned with creating a mood than telling a story. "The band is always focused on mood," Evans confirms. "To me, that's the most important thing. I don't really want people dissecting what we're trying to say, because it's not really about us. It never has been. What we cared about 20 years ago was innocent, raw emotion, and that's what we care about now."

Mystic Sisters pre-orders are available now on LP/CD/CS. Pre-order directly via Relapse and stay tuned for more news coming soon.

Watch the new music video here:

City of Caterpillar Tour Dates

Sept 29 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sept 30 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Oct 01 Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca

Oct 02 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

Oct 27 Asheville, NC @ The Odd

Oct 28 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Oct 29 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

Oct 30 Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records

Oct 31 Nashville, Tn @ DRKMTTR