VIDEO: City Mouse Unveils New Music Video from Upcoming EP

City Mouse has unveiled a new video for an upcoming single, and has announced a new EP that will be ready in time for her performance at The Fest (see New Noise Magazine).

City Mouse began when Miski Dee Rodriguez walked away from a hustle and bustle corporate world in Los Angeles, CA and sold her soul to rock n' roll. Touring relentlessly for the past 15 years, the band has played their hearts out across the U.S.A., U.K., Europe, Canada and Mexico.

City Mouse have released several singles and a full-length record Get Right (produced by Mass Giorgini) on Southern California-based independent label It's Alive Records. City Mouse songs deliver on an emotional level with every note and word. Whether empowering or heartbreaking, each song is crafted and played with an honesty and passion that commands attention and draws you in deep. Miski Dee is currently working on a new full length album with her current line-up that is anticipated for release January 2022. The band hails from wherever Miski Dee calls home base at any given time (currently, Tampa, FL) and that is often somewhere new.

Watch the music video here: