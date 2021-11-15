VIDEO: Chiiild performs 'Weightless' for Vevo's 2022 DSCVR Artists to Watch

Vevo, the world's leading music video network released the complete list for its highly-anticipated Vevo DSCVR "Artists to Watch" 2022 campaign. Beginning November 1, Vevo's DSCVR ATW will showcase engaging, high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2022, with two unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo.

Born out of Vevo's taste-maker series and brand DSCVR - "DSCVR Artists To Watch" is now in its 8th year and consists of 21 global artists whom Vevo has tipped to break through to the mainstream.

With over 500 submissions, Vevo's DSCVR ATW program is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists to appear on, as the artists and bands that make it receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers. ATW artists and bands will be marketed and featured in Vevo's expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo's network, including YouTube and connected TV platforms, such as Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and Apple TV.

Vevo has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences and its DSCVR ATW champions emerging artists through live performance content. Alumni include now-household names such as Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, Sam Smith, EarthGang, Guaynaa, Lewis Capaldi, Arlo Parks, Maggie Rogers, James Bay, Jorja Smith, and more.

Speaking to their Vevo DSCVR "Artists To Watch" live performance video for "Weightless," that's streaming everywhere as of today, Chiiild says, "I am so honored to have been chosen as one of Vevo DSCVR's Artists To Watch for 2022. It feels special to be back on the Vevo DSCVR stage for another performance alongside such an incredible roster of both international and domestic artists. Thank you to the team and all of the creatives involved that patiently helped bring my vision and the world of Chiiild to life."

Sam Mackoff, Vevo's Senior Manager of Artist & Label Relations, says, "Chiiild has made a name for himself occupying a space that is so uniquely his own. His dreamy tracks & genre-bending style make him one of the most exciting voices of this year. Back in May, Chiiild's infectious music captured our attention & landed him a feature in our DSCVR series ahead of the release of his debut album. We are excited to welcome him back to the stage & continue the partnership as a part of this year's Artist to Watch class."

Vevo's global in-house production teams worked closely with the artists and their teams to shoot all content in accordance with the CDC's COVID-19 safety protocols. All content was shot in 2021.

The Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch 2022 campaign is sponsored by Ray-Ban Stories, built in partnership with Facebook.