VIDEO: Chaser Releases Music Video For 'Look Alive'

The track is from the band's upcoming 'Look Alive' 7"/EP out on September 4.

California skatepunk unit CHASER have unveiled a music video for their latest single "Look Alive."

Check it out below!

The track, now streaming on all digital platforms, appears on the band's upcoming 'Look Alive' 7"/EP out on September 4. Vinyl copies of the 7" have sold out, but digital copies and merch are available at www.chaserpunkrock.com.

The sold-out 'Look Alive' 7" was limited to 333 copies, and available worldwide in 4 different color variants via Thousand Islands Records (Canada), Sound Speed Records (USA), SBAM Records (Europe) and Pee Records (Australia).

CHASER will donate 100% of the band's proceeds from record sales to 4 organizations, one for each color variant.

