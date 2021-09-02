VIDEO: Charli XCX Releases 'Good Ones' Music Video

Charli XCX, has released her brand new single "Good Ones", accompanied by a dramatic and electrifying music video.

The first single of XCX's chapter embraces all that the pop star's life has to offer in today's world - fame, glamour, inner demons and global hits. "Good Ones" was produced by Oscar Holter of Max Martin's Wolf Cousins entity, and laments the inability to keep hold of healthy relationships, instead being endlessly drawn back to the dysfunctional and toxic.

Filmed in Mexico and co-directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the "Good Ones" video sees Charli XCX dramatically mourning the untimely loss of her partner as she battles with the realization that she has, once again, abandoned the goodness in her life, in favor of the sinister, with a visual aesthetic that marks a haunting new era.

Last month, she launched her first standalone podcast, entitled "Charli XCX's Best Song Ever". She speaks to friends and guests from around the world, to discover the songs that have been instrumental in shaping their lives.

Watch the "Good Ones" music video below: