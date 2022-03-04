VIDEO: Camila Cabello Performs New Single 'Bam Bam' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cabello's new album 'Familia' will be released on April 8.

Mar. 4, 2022  

Camila Cabello has released her new single "Bam Bam" featuring Ed Sheeran. Cabello also took to the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform the new single.

Yesterday, Cabello announced the release of her new album "Familia." The new 12-track LP is set to be released on April 8. Pre-save the new album here.

Cabello released the album's lead single, "Don't Go Yet", in July. "Oh Na Na" was released in October. Cabello also performed new song "La Buena Vista" during her Tiny Desk Concert.

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. She performed her latest single, "Don't Go Yet", at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The track is from her upcoming album "Familia", which is set to be released soon. The album will be Cabello's third studio album, a followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".

From This Author - Michael Major