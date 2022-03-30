VIDEO: Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran Perform 'Bam Bam' Together For the First Time

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran performed their new single "Bam Bam" together for the first time on ITV.

The track is from Cabello's recently announced upcoming album "Familia." The new 12-track LP is set to be released on April 8. Pre-save the new album here.

Cabello released the album's lead single, "Don't Go Yet", in July. "Oh Na Na" was released in October. Cabello also performed new song "La Buena Vista" during her Tiny Desk Concert.

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. She performed her latest single, "Don't Go Yet", at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The track is from her upcoming album "Familia", which is set to be released soon. The album will be Cabello's third studio album, a followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".

Watch the new performance here: