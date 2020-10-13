VIDEO: CLAUD Shares New Single 'Gold'

Along with a characteristically beguiling video, directed by Christina Xing.

Claud has released a brand new track, "Gold," along with a characteristically beguiling video, directed by Christina Xing. Says Claud of the new song, "Imagine stepping onto a ship that's moving back 'n forth back 'n forth but perfectly in time. ONE, two, three, four, ONE, two, three, four, ONE... You know you're sinking but at the same time you're mesmerized by the way the ship synchronized itself with the sea. I have never been on a sinking ship in the middle of the sea but I have been in a relationship." Of the creature assimilation narrative of the accompanying video, Claud adds, "Gold" is about contradictions; an instructor attempting to teach a class of monsters proper manners so they can assimilate; a relationship getting so tired and so old that even gold starts to rust (which isn't scientifically possible)."

Originally releasing music as Toast, Claud Mintz's change of recording moniker in early 2019 was quickly followed by a string of remarkably agile self-released pop songs - including the much lauded "Wish You Were Gay" and "Never Meant To Call." A prolific and industrious talent, 21-year old Claud is fast making a name for themselves as one of the country's most impressive new artists. Standing at 5 feet tall with green and turquoise hair (hair color subject to change), Claud enjoys late night snacks and going to the movies with their friends. When there were tours you may have caught Claud out on the road with The Neighbourhood, girl in red, Bleachers, or girlpool.

"Gold" marks the first release on Saddest Factory, the newly launched imprint from Phoebe Bridgers in partnership with Dead Oceans.

Watch the video for "Gold" here:

Photo Credit: Kristen Jan Wong

