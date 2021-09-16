VIDEO: Bring Me The Horizon Drops 'DiE4U' Music Video

Bring Me The Horizon continue the carefully executed next phase of their highly successful EP series with the launch of a new single entitled "DiE4u." Recorded remotely during the pandemic with Oli stuck in Brazil and Jordan in the UK, "DiE4u" is part of the second phase of the Post Human EP campaign.

The new single, out today via Columbia Records, is another perfectly crafted Future Emo masterpiece by the UK five-piece and comes with a video, shot in Kiev and directed by frontman Oli Sykes.

The band recently celebrated a UK Number 1 with their EP Post Human: Survival Horror, which has been streamed over 450M times and sold over 300K globally, showcasing the band's incredible drive to explore and push their own creative boundaries during the height of the global pandemic. The EP became one of their most intricate, varied pieces of music thus far and scored them critical acclaim.

The four singles alone from Post Human: Survival Horror racked up over 250 million streams across platforms to date.

BRIT and Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling quintet Bring Me The Horizon is one of the most electrifying and successful rock bands to emerge from the UK. The group released their gold-certified sixth studio album, amo, in 2019, which debuted at Number 1 in 17 markets and was named "one of the most anticipated albums of 2019" by Billboard.

Bring Me The Horizon are vocalist Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, drummer Mat Nicholls, and keyboardist Jordan Fish.

Watch the music video here: