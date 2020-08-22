VIDEO: Bloody Your Hands Share 'Weird Winter' Video

Their upcoming sophomore album, Sunday Scaries, is due out next week August 28th.

Bloody Your Hands share the official music video for "Weird Winter," with Northen Transmissions premiering the video. A song about self-loathing and feeling powerless, "Weird Winter" was the first single off of their upcoming sophomore album, Sunday Scaries, due out next week August 28th.



The "Weird Winter" video was made in collaboration with Brad Kinnan of LA-based DYNMC Creative (dynmc.co). It explores the feeling of detachment and isolation during an unprecedented season of life.



Covid-19 provided some interesting challenges when making a video, and this was the band's first experience with a bi-coastal, fully-remote collaboration. The video was written and directed by Kinnan. Kinnan and his team shot the main narrative in LA using Super 8 film. The footage of the band was shot digitally in Brooklyn, NY by the band and some friends.

