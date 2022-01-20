VIDEO: Billy Strings Shares 'Love & Regret' Music Video

The official music video for Billy Strings' GRAMMY-nominated song, "Love and Regret," premiered yesterday across CMT Music, CMT.com and the ViacomCBS billboard in New York City's Times Square. Directed by Nick Ray McCann, the video is now available to watch below!

The release adds to yet another landmark year for Strings, who is nominated in two categories at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Bluegrass Album (Renewal) and Best American Roots Performance ("Love and Regret"). The live awards ceremony will be broadcast Sunday, April 3 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT on CBS.

Out now via Rounder Records (stream/purchase here), Renewal was produced by Jonathan Wilson and solidifies Strings' position as a singular artist-one who honors the history of the music that inspires him, while continually pushing it forward. With the record's sixteen tracks, Strings shares a more personal and honest perspective through his songwriting, while incorporating his wide range of influences with elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psychedelic music and more.

Released to widespread attention, Renewal landed on several "Best of 2021" lists including The Bitter Southerner, No Depression, Glide, The Boot, Folk Alley, Nashville's WMOT Roots Radio and Pittsburgh's WYEP Radio. It was also one of the Top 50 Most Played Albums at Americana Radio last year, while Strings was #1 on listener-voted year-end lists at Charlottesville's WNRN and Spindale-Asheville's WNCW among others.

Watch the new music video here: