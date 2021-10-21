VIDEO: Billie Eilish Releases New Performance of 'Lost Cause' for VEVO

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Billie Eilish's Official Live Performance of "Lost Cause" off her latest album, Happier Than Ever. Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. "Lost Cause" follows the release of Billie's previous Official Live Performances of "Male Fantasy" and "Your Power."

"All of us at Vevo have been huge fans of Billie for years and love working with her. We collaborated closely with her on each of these Official Live Performances, and worked hard to create a cohesive series to match her aesthetic and sound." says JP Evangelista, Vevo's SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, "Billie is always so involved in the vision of her music videos, and her detailed input is a huge part of what makes these performances special. It's been such a pleasure watching her blossom into the superstar that she is today, from her first music videos, to very intimate fan shows, Billie is truly one of a kind. We look forward to more successful future collaborations."

Billie Eilish and Vevo have a long and collaborative history, working together for exclusive live performances of "my boy" through their DSCVR Artists to Watch program, "you should see me in a crown" and "bitches broken hearts" for Vevo LIFT and "when the party's over," "bellyache" and "you should see me in a crown" for Vevo's LIFT Live Sessions in 2018.

Billie worked closely with Vevo's team to create a space for the performance that was the perfect blend of elegant and retro, and soft but powerful. Shot on 35mm film, "Lost Cause" sees Billie wandering around a luxe ballroom, surrounded by gold drapes and ornate fixtures. Below her, Finneas is on guitar with her drummer sat perched in an alcove.

