VIDEO: Benjamin Hykes Debuts 'Give Me Something Real' Music Video

Central Florida Singer/Songwriter Benjamin Hykes proudly debuts the music video for "Give Me Something Real" now available for viewing and listening on all streaming platforms, including iTunes and Spotify.

Hykes, 25, releases the song and video following his recent diagnosis with Testicular Cancer and admission into chemotherapy. In the music video, he shares his very raw and personal journey of shaving his head.

"I began writing this song while I was in a bit of a dark headspace," says Hykes. "I was experiencing what many artists call a 'block' and was unsure of how to escape it. I wished for something, anything, I could work with, which lead to the title of the song and put me on the right path again.

Shortly after recording it, I was diagnosed with Testicular Cancer. I decided to film shaving my head for the music video, and I hope both the video and the song provide many others comfort and inspiration in whatever they're going through too."

Hykes started writing songs at 15-years-old and quickly realized how healing it was. He learned to turn whatever situation he was going through into a song, and it became a coping mechanism.

By learning from other artists he admired, he developed an immense love for the craft and instantly knew it was something he wanted to nourish. Whether training for his next ultramarathon, writing powerful new songs or going on long-distance backpacking trips across the country, Hykes is dedicated to inspire those around him.

Watch the new music video here: