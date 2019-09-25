VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of Julia Michaels' 'If You Need Me'

Inspired by the critically acclaimed Facebook Watch original series Sorry For Your Loss, Grammy® Award-nominated multi-platinum singer and songwriter Julia Michaels today released behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the official music video for her standalone track, "If You Need Me."

Behind-the-scenes footage from the official music video, shows Julia personally meeting and learning from community members - all of whom formed an emotional bond from their own shared experience with grief in the Sorry For Your Loss - Official Facebook Group. Since the first season of the show, the group has evolved into a place where a community gathers to share their stories, support one another and build connections, all as a direct result of these conversations.

The official music video, featuring Julia Michaels will be released on Thursday!

Sorry For Your Loss is a half-hour drama on Facebook Watch that stars Elizabeth Olsen as Leigh Shaw, a young widow struggling to put her life back together in the wake of her husband's unexpected death. The show is simultaneously devastating and uplifting, with grounded, flawed characters desperate to find humor anywhere they can. The series dives into grief as an unavoidable, universal, transformative part of life. Leigh's journey will teach us that grief is not something merely to endure, medicate away or "muscle through," but an essential part of the human experience.

Exploring the life of a young widow trying to find her way, Sorry For Your Loss has emerged as a critically acclaimed series with a star turn performance by Elizabeth Olsen. It was named one of the best shows of 2018 by numerous publications, including The New York Times, Vulture, The Atlantic and Time. Season Two follows Leigh's complex and ultimately inspiring journey as she tries to move forward in the world while still feeling the aftershocks of loss. A deeply human exploration of grief, Sorry For Your Loss mixes pathos and pain, humor and hope.

Binge watch the first season on the Sorry For Your Loss page ( facebook.com/SorryForYourLoss ) on Facebook Watch.

Season Two premieres on Tuesday, October 1 at 12pmPT/3pmET with three episodes, on Facebook Watch.





