VIDEO: Bay Area Indie Rockers The Happys Debut New 'Bipolar' Music Video

Musically, the band draws their influences from upbeat ’90s alternative, while also delving into heavier territory akin to Nirvana and Tool.

Frontman Nick Petty says, "Bipolar is a song written about a girl who I once liked who had bipolar disorder. In hindsight, this song is based on the give-and-take nature of love. The song dives into personal struggles from my childhood with bipolar emotions and tendencies. I always want to empower people through my lyrics to never feel less than anyone else for struggling with their mental health and differences.

I also want to emphasize that all people who struggle with mental disorders - whether it's depression, mania, bipolar disorder or anything else-deserve a fulfilling and happy life and should not be scrutinized by society for their differences and struggles. I believe that if we want to grow as a society, we need to be more empathic and understanding of how others feel.

During these times, I want to help people to understand that it's normal to feel weird and lost during this quarantine. While it will eventually pass, I truly believe that we can use this time to create something beautiful."

He adds, "I get what it's like to not be getting the necessary help while suffering from depression and anxiety. I am very lucky to have this musical outlet to help with my own issues and I want to spread the love and hope to anyone who will listen. I strive to entertain people and let people know it's OK to be weird, it's OK to be different."

The "Bipolar" video was shot at Ron Collins Art Gallery in Northern California by Will Rushton, who the band met through Ambassadors of Hope and Opportunity , a nonprofit that helps homeless kids (and helped Petty through his own struggles).

About The Happys:

Upon release from a 14 month stint in the Marin County Jail, Nick Petty, lead singer and songwriter for Bay Area rock band, The Happys was instructed NOT to enter a bar or be around alcohol or drugs as part of his probation. Of course, Nick went ahead and booked a gig for his band at a local bar. As the band came on stage, the first person he noticed in the audience was his probation officer staring him down. The band tore through the set and after the show, the officer approached Nick with sweat rolling down her forehead from dancing and made an offer - she would let this go if he keeps playing his music. "you guys are really good!" She said. "You've got to keep it going!"

"It was a wake-up call," Nick explains. "I realized that jail was not where I saw myself going in my life. I wanted something to stop me from what I was doing, and jail did that. And when I got off drugs, I was able to nurture my creative side."

After the bar "incident," Nick decided it was time to step things up with his band. He recruited local musician friend, Brett Brazil on bass, Alex Sanchez on guitar and Ryan Donahue on drums. They went to work building their fanbase by playing as many live shows as they could, never turning down a gig. They traveled to the Northwest and Southern California on shoestring tours, toured in support of the Mad Caddies, opened for Agent Orange, Del The Funky Homosapien, and played the main stage at San Francisco's Haight Street Fair.

Musically, the band draws their influences from upbeat '90s alternative, while also delving into heavier territory akin to Nirvana and Tool.

Watch the video below!

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You