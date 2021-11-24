VIDEO: BTS Performs 'Permission to Dance' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

BTS returned to the Late Late Show with James Corden to perform their hit single, "Permission to Dance".

The group was nominated for a Grammy award yesterday for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for their #1 single "Butter".

Recently, BTS made history at the AMAs as the first Asian group to win in the Artist of the Year category and won Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song for their record-breaking hit "Butter." The group now has nine AMAs.

Watch the performance here: