VIDEO: Ashley Bad Releases New Single 'The Gun!'

Hot on the spiked stiletto heels of her debut single, "Deadly," New York City latex performer and Lords of Acid burlesquer Ashley Bad returns with a smoking hot new single, "The Gun!"

For this song, Bad turns up the heat with an ultra sultry vocal performance while producer Mark Gemini Thwaite amps up the guitars for an extra heavy atmosphere. It's a scintillating track that aims straight for the crossection between electronic music and gothic industrial and hits its mark!

For the accompanying video, Bad teamed with the renowned video house Industrialism Films and director Vicente Cordero. She even called in some friends to help her bring the song to life, as Ashley explains, "I'm so excited to work with Vicente Cordero who's known for his brilliant work on music videos with Skold, Cradle Of Filth, MGT, Al Jourgensen (Ministry), Queensryche, and even David Hasselhoff! He really captured the retro-futuristic and dystopian atmosphere I was looking for. I was heavily influenced by Blade Runner and other film/tech noirs of the time. It was such a blast to perform the song with friends Matthew Setzer (Skinny Puppy), Jon Siren (IAMX), and Mark Gemini Thwaite (MGT / Peter Murphy) who also helped co-write and produce this song with me. I'm really happy to be able to share my vision with everyone!"

Don't miss an opportunity to see Ashley perform live at Dallas Fetish Ball (House of Blues - Dallas, TX) February 18th & 19th, Phantasmagoria (Redwood - Los Angeles, CA) February 26th, and at Nachturnal (The Circle - Huntington Beach, CA) 12th March.

Watch the new music video here: