VIDEO: Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up for Holiday Single

Last night on the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon shared the music video for "It Was A...(Masked Christmas)" featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.

"It's basically about how last year was rough for everybody, and I wanted to say how, you know, it's going to get better... how can I portray that? And also think about what funny things happened when we were in lockdown," Fallon said before sharing the music video.

Watch the announcement here:

Watch the music video for "It Was A...(Masked Christmas)" featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion here: