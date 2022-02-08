VIDEO: Amelia Moore Releases 'vinegar' Music Video

Amelia Moore gives a stunning live performance of her new single, "vinegar," in this video, which received a YouTube Premiere earlier today. The 21-year-old Georgia native is backed by a string quartet in the intricate production.

Praising "vinegar" for having "the most powerful chorus of 2022, thus far," PAPER observed, "The height of the song pulls back almost everything, like a stomach dropping after receiving that text from an ex." Check out Moore's Q&A with PAPER HERE. PLNKWIFI.com said, "If you enjoyed devouring Amelia Moore's debut single 'sweet and sour,' get ready for seconds!" U.K. magazines Notion and The Line of Best Fit immediately added "vinegar" to their playlists. Combined, "vinegar" and "sweet and sour" have already amassed nearly five million global streams.

﻿Moore will support Capitol Records label mate FLETCHER on her sold-out North American tour, starting on February 28 at The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA. The run includes two-night-stands at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles (March 2 & 3) and Webster Hall in New York City (March 22 & 23). See below for itinerary.

In a whirlwind journey she describes as "homeschool to Hollywood," Moore got her start singing in the church choir as a child, followed her dreams to Los Angeles at age 18, and soon attracted a massive following on the strength of her bold, vulnerable songwriting. Ones To Watch said, "the rising star demonstrates a penchant for infectious experimentation, pulling from the worlds of ominous pop, alluring R&B, and mesmerizing electronic textures" and added Moore to their '25 Artists to Watch in 2022' list.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

2/28 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

3/2 - Los Angeles, CA - - Fonda Theatre

3/3 - Los Angeles, CA - - Fonda Theatre

3/5 - San Diego, CA - - - The Observatory North Park

3/13 - Atlanta, GA - - - - Terminal West

3/14 - Nashville, TN - - - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

3/17 - Boston, MA - - - - Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall

3/18 - Philadelphia, PA - - The Foundry at The Fillmore

3/20 - Washington, DC - - 9:30 Club

3/22 - New York, NY - - - Webster Hall

3/23 - New York, NY - - - Webster Hall