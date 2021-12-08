VIDEO: Aimee Mann Releases 'I See You' Music Video

Today, Aimee Mann debuts the video for her track "I See You," created by director and multimedia artist Rachel Lichtman. The track appears on Mann's acclaimed new album, Queens of The Summer Hotel, out now via her own SuperEgo Records.

"When I first listened to Queens of the Summer Hotel, I was absolutely floored by not only its flawless, exceptional artistry, but how beautifully Aimee captured such a powerfully unique, emotional narrative, creating almost a 'theatre of the mind' for the listener," recalls Lichtman. "The album's profound thematic nature-and my own passion for high concept-inspired a visual conceit that is influenced by my great love for mid-century film title sequences. Through Aimee's exquisite lens, I also channeled my own very personal, emotional world into this narrative, yielding a quite poignant and synesthetic result."

Later this month, Mann is slated to perform a select run of headlining tour dates at New York's City Winery. See below for complete tour details.

Mann started developing the new music in 2018 when she agreed to write songs for a stage adaptation of Girl, Interrupted, Susannah Kaysen's memoir about her psychiatric hospitalization in the late 1960s. It was material that Mann understood well, having had her own struggles with mental illness. The resulting music comes together in Queens of The Summer Hotel.

After several albums with 'Til Tuesday, Mann began her solo career in 1993 with the album Whatever and made a name for herself through her independent success and the founding of her record label, SuperEgo Records.

Along the way, Mann forged a powerful new sound driven by her distinctive singing style-stripped-down, folky, acoustic but also forceful and cerebral, exploring psychological themes with dark wit and an eye for the world's ugliest power plays.

In addition to her solo albums, she has appeared on many film soundtracks, most notably the score for Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia, with "Save Me" landing her Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Original Song. Mann has also made numerous cameo appearances in films such as The Big Lebowski and TV shows like "Portlandia" and "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," in which she sang an indelible cover of The Cars' song "Drive." Other extracurricular activities include performing for President Obama and the First Lady at the White House and starting a Podcast with Ted Leo called "The Art of Process."

Watch the new music video here: