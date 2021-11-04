Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Adele Releases 'Easy On Me' Bloopers Version Video

Adele's new album '30' will be released on November 19.

Nov. 4, 2021  

Adele has released the official bloopers version of her latest music video, "Easy On Me". The video features a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the video.

"30" will be released on November 19 and is now available for preorder on CD, cassette, and vinyl here. Watch the music video below!

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.

Watch the new video here:

