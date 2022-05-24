VIDEO: ARY Releases 'My Awe Sustains' Music Video

Norwegian alt-pop prodigy ARY has released the stunning visual for her single "My Awe Sustains" from her recently released debut album For Evig.

Adding to ARY's over 50 million streams and major tastemaker acclaim, "My Awe Sustains" pinpoints the crushing moment a child realizes their parents are only human and explores the growth that occurs afterwards, pushing aside any lingering resentment of their failure to live up to unreachable standards and admiring their strength with rediscovered childlike wonder.

Watch the multi-disciplinary visual which was directed by photographer Pernille Sandberg, features animation from award-winning digital artist Herwig Scherabon, and - by bridging elements of industrial utopia with horror - questions the nature of belonging to build a bridge between the cultural past and our understanding of the future.

"I've always loved 'music video' as a concept," shares ARY. "The thought of making visuals to fit the sound is intriguing. Working with Pernille and Herwig to create this magical, dark universe was such a fulfilling experience and I can't wait to share it with the world."

Returning to her DIY roots, self-produced debut For Evig ('forever' in Norwegian) shares ARY's emotional journey towards healing and works through her grief following the death of her twin brother. Expressing the inexpressible to give listeners the perspective to be able to process their own complicated emotions in their own lives, For Evig moves beyond sorrow by walking people directly through it.

Raw and honest with moments of defiant bliss, For Evig highlights ARY's growth as an artist while exploring the many different faces of loss. The album captures the heartbreaking reality of the human experience and what it means to love through previous singles "Angels," which uses a guitar sample from her brother and was the only song he got to hear before his untimely death, and "Hurt You (ft. Emilie Nicolas)."

For an album intended to capture the heartbreaking reality of death by recreating, not just describing, every brutal feeling, For Evig is surprisingly joyous. ARY showers the listener with a vortex of shimmering synth chirps and pulsing drum machine clicks that rain down like confetti on a dance floor, juxtaposing explosive emotional content with upbeat floor fillers -- rewarding those who mindfully experience the 10-track LP.

From her breakthrough single "Higher" and her viral follow-up hit "Childhood Dreams," ARY has made a name for herself for her unique blend of dark, euphoric indie-pop. ARY's undeniable talent and limitless potential has earned praise from the likes of Complex, The FADER, Interview Magazine, NME, NYLON, Clash, Wonderland, The Line of Best Fit, and more.

Watch the new music video here: