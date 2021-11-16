VIDEO: AEON STATION Share 'Faded' Music Video Featuring Kevin Whelan

As the long-awaited release of Observatory approaches on December 10, 2021 via Sub Pop, the debut album by AEON STATION, Kevin Whelan (one of the main songwriters of iconic indie rock band The Wrens) has offered a third glimpse into the musical world he has created with new single and video "Fade."

"I wrote this song in part to describe the myriad of emotions I was feeling when making the decision to move to Singapore with my family," says Kevin. "My wife and I had just bought a house in New Jersey when I was presented with an opportunity from my job to live and work in another country. Once we let go of our fears and embraced the adventure of the unknown, we discovered the experience was better than we could have ever imagined."

Directed by Laurent Briet (The Strokes "Taken for a Fool", Beyoncé "1+1"), the dazzling video follows a woman trying to escape her visualized demons. "The song reminds us that we all live with daily fear, disappointment and criticism and it's up to us to rise above the negative chatter and break through our self-imposed limitations," he explains. "What the protagonist in the video doesn't realize is that these negative things... these 'rocks'... are and will always be around her, no matter how far she runs." Eventually she overcomes the anxiety and "learns to love and accept the challenges that will always be around her."

After roughly 18 years since The Wrens' Meadowlands (2003) struck the indie rock world with a dizzying wallop, Whelan surprised everyone this Summer with the release of "Queens" which Pitchfork found "thrilling" and Stereogum called "exhilarating." KEXP crowned it "Song of the Day" saying it's "so much more than we could've expected... a climactic five-minute epic." The second single "Leaves" was met with equal awe from Brooklyn Vegan ("mournful and cinematic") and SPIN ("a heart-wrenching ballad of self-enduring trials and defeat"). More than a decade in the making, Observatory shines a bright light on Kevin's songwriting, receiving help on assorted tracks from his Wrens bandmates Jerry MacDonald (drums) and Greg Whelan (guitar) and producer/guitarist Tom Beaujour.

In SxSW's initial statement about the 2022 conference on March 11-20, 2022, Aeon Station was highlighted as one of its showcasing artists. In response, Kevin posted a jawdropping selfie on social media with Wrens bandmates Jerry and Greg, building a great deal of anticipation.

Watch the new music video here: