VIDEO: A Wilhelm Scream Releases 'GIMMETHESHAKES'

Massachusetts-based punk band A Wilhelm Scream are excited to present the music video for "GIMMETHESHAKES," the latest song to be lifted from the Thursday, April 14 release of the band's first full-length offering in nine years, Lose Your Delusion (pre-order).

Another anthemic, fists-up ripper from the band's forthcoming album, "GIMMETHESHAKES" is about the inconsiderate and self-centered people in modern society we are, unfortunately, forced to deal with daily.

Guitarist/vocalist Trevor Reilly had the following to share about the video: "Every once in a while, a rock video comes along like a subtle flowing violent whisper, that tests the limits of what is possible in this life, that stretches desperately at the very fabric strands of what it really means to be human ... and what is ... life? The frailty, the perseverance, the triumph and folly of existence. That makes us weep in reverence at greatness. This is not one of those videos."

A body of work that culls from various styles weaved together into what the band appropriately calls "A Wilhelm Sampler," Lose Your Delusion, A Wilhelm Scream's first full-length offering in nine years, finds the accomplished rock quintet at its most daring, experimental and cohesive.

Recorded at Anchor End Studio in New Bedford, MA and produced by guitarist/vocalist Trevor Reilly and James Whitten, the songs on Lose Your Delusion appeared as somewhat of a mirage for the band over several years during moments where the members of A Wilhelm Scream - Nuno Pereira (vocals), Trevor Reilly (Guitar, Vocals), Jason Milbank (Guitar), Brian Robinson (Bass, Vocals) and Nick Angelini (Drums) - privately went through a slow, rough stretch of uncertainty.

This period of time, however, raised the stakes and renewed a strong focus felt during the early days of the band, which was centered around connecting with fans on an emotional level and providing strength to those who found it in the music.

After all these years, A Wilhelm Scream have lived their lives and did whatever they needed to do to get to the point where they could assemble and write the songs that absolutely needed to be written. Each song on Lose Your Delusion is a product of never cutting corners at any point, be it with writing, recording, practice or performance. Providing commentary on the past few years and the toll it's taken in regards to our collective stress, anxiety, frustration and panic, the album serves as a pillar in the band's rich and evolving legacy.

"This is our most unapologetically earnest album to date," said Reilly. "It's our fifth full-length record and it feels like our first in that we feel we have so much more to say and energy to put out into the world."

A Wilhelm Scream will be making the following North American appearances in 2022 with support from Brendan Kelly, MakeWar, Comeback Kid and Cancer Bats on select dates. Dates below.

Tour Dates

MARCH

17 - London, ON - Rum Runners * (SOLD OUT)

18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre *

19 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey * (SOLD OUT)

20 - Kingston, ON - The Mansion * (SOLD OUT)

MAY

11 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

12 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti (SOLD OUT)

13 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

14 - Trois-Rivieres, QC - L'Entite

JUNE

02 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop ^

03 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary ^

04 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge ^

05 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry ^

07 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre ^

08 - Saskatoon, SK - Roxy ^

09 - Edmonton, AB - The Buckingham ^

10 - Calgary, AB - Dickens ^

11 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall ^

12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon ^

13 - Tacoma, WA - Airport Tavern ^

14 - Portland, OR - Star Theatre ^

16 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill ^

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy ^

18 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room ^

19 - San Diego, CA - Casbah ^

21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge ^

23 - Denver, CO - Bluebird ^

25 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada ^

26 - Austin, TX - Mohawk ^

28 - New Orleans, LA - Santos ^

30 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar ^

JULY

01 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street ^

02 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall ^

03 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade ^

SEPTEMBER

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

22 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

23 - Norfolk, VA - The Taphouse Grill

28 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club

29 - Millville, PA - The Funhouse

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

OCTOBER

01 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs

* - Cancer Bats, Comeback Kid supporting

^ - Brendan Kelly, MakeWar supporting