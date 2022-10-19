VERITE Releases New Single 'love you forever'

Last month, New York artist VÉRITÉ released the first song "are we done yet?" of a new music era. Today, while on tour with FLETCHER, she releases "love you forever."

"love you forever" was written on my couch fervently typing lyrics into my notes app and trying to fit words into sensible melodic phrases while crying. I didn't record a voice memo or sit down at a piano, I just walked around for a few weeks sitting in the feeling, singing and arranging it in my brain until I brought the idea into the studio and spent the day bending the tempo of the song to push and pull to mimic the tension I felt in my own body. I love capturing something raw and not overproducing it, not hiding under sheen, but exposing the intricate inner workings to truly capture a feeling. It's rare I write from my experience this literally, but I was heartbroken and angry and felt torn between knowing the end of something is the correct thing and not wanting to let it go, a theme you'll become very familiar with as you listen to the entire record."

For the launch of VÉRITÉ's new era, she has chosen to partner with Venice Music - the innovative music & tech company founded by Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo. Venice offers tools, services and support on par with those of major labels while still empowering artists to maintain ownership and creative autonomy of their work. VÉRITÉ has been a beacon for independent artists in the industry for a long time, so the partnership was a dream come true for both parties.

Already known for presenting her art uniquely, in her own way, she launched this era with an exciting VÉRITÉ Crewneck merch drop, first revealed to her top Spotify fans last month and now available everywhere veriteofficial.com.

The people who purchased the VÉRITÉ Crewneck, using NFC technology created by IYK*, to get exclusive behind the scenes access to the song's creation once their garment arrives as well as future early access to new music, visuals and experiences. To verify your garment's ownership on the blockchain, you can claim a digital proxy of your item-an NFT that acts as your certificate of authentication.

This year VÉRITÉ has released a collaborative song "LAUGH IT OFF" with Pussy Riot and LATASHÁ and she is in the middle of the 15-date North American tour with FLETCHER.

Listen to the new single here:

VÉRITÉ live on tour w/ FLETCHER

Wed 10.19 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Thu 10.20 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

Sat 10.22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sun 10.23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Mon 10.24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Thu 10.27 - Toronto, CAN @ History

Sat 10.29 - Montreal, CAN @ MTELUS

Sun 10.30 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Mon 10.31 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

VÉRITÉ is a career independent artist exploring how to create and build outside the traditional structures of the music industry. A prolific and "spellbinding" (NPR) songwriter, executive producer and performer, her independently produced albums, EPs and singles have garnered 350M+ streams across all platforms with 1M+ monthly listeners.

Her mission to maintain autonomy and creative freedom in the age of TikTok and algorithmically-gated listening experiences has led to her experimentation with emerging technology to build better, more sustainable business models for herself and other independent artists.

From being first to sell a percentage of master royalties to fans in web3 to being the first artist to integrate NFC technology into her merchandise, VÉRITÉ has always been on the forefront of innovation bridging art, technology and fan experiences.