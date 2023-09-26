Upchuck Release 'Crashing' Single Off New Album 'Bite the Hand That Feeds'

Upchuck's Bite the Hand That Feeds is passionately impressionistic, following the reflections of a charmingly unreliable narrator as frontwoman KT clocks the shortcomings of the world around her. Its heaviest moments are counteracted by bursts of goofy levity, injecting natural breaths of fresh air into the LP’s frantic cadence.

Their latest single “Crashing” embodies this lightness directly, painting a portrait of what it feels like to continue living in the face of a young love that has come to an untimely end. Moving with fragile emotionality, “Crashing” burns with a gentle sweetness, the sadness of a love that has come to a close balanced out by the non-judgmental refrain, ‘I’m nice enough to let you live.’

On the forefront of Atlanta’s thriving punk community, Upchuck are bound together by a purity of intention, an organic loyalty to a thick knot of uncalculated friendships, struggles, and desires. These are songs about the joy of continuing to live, songs that find each other in the rush of a crushing reality, propelling the listener onward towards a collective release.

Themes of surviving through the night, youth-blinded love and chaotic street protests are subsumed under a single unifying thread: the needs we have for one another, our shared hunger for connection. In a world saturated with arbitrary rules and paper-thin moralism, Upchuck offer freedom through sensation, a type of unserious transcendence found through the swirl of bodies melting into one another in the passion of dance.

Formed in 2018 through shared connections in their teeming skate scene, Upchuck’s musical aspirations have always been uncomplicated. They play for each other, and for anyone who is willing to move alongside them—there are no trappings of genre worship or social politicking in their sound, only an open spirit of friendly connection. 2022 saw the release of their first LP, Sense Yourself (Famous Class), which spread like wildfire across the scene and landed them tours alongside Amyl and the Sniffers, Negative Approach, OFF! and others.

For their follow up, Upchuck absconded to SoCal to record Bite the Hand That Feeds, enlisting the production talents of Ty Segall. Upchuck credits Segall, who recorded the entire record live to tape over the span of five days, with helping to elevate the arrangements of their second record to bold new heights.

The album’s razor tight focus was forged in the fire of Upchuck’s live shows, speaking directly to the power of their in-person presence—these are songs meant to be heard pressed up against a barricade, blasted through dimed guitar amps placed so close to your ears that you can practically reach out and touch them.

Live footage of Upchuck’s set is an undeniable spectacle within itself: before a single note is hit, oceans of teenage degenerates, punks, hoodie laden indie kids, and sneaker clad skaters. Upchuck places heavy emphasis upon the special quality of these shared moments with the crowd, often putting on their own shows in repurposed locations.

Speaking on the importance of live performance to the band’s overall outlook, KT does not mince words: “With all of the s life throws at you every day, sometimes I just need to release something—I need to feel freaky, to lean into my wild alter-ego. That’s what we want to give other people too—we wanna create a space for people to come and work out whatever has been dragging them down, but together, all at once.”

Next month, Upchuck are back on the road, this time with frequent collaborator and friend, Faye Webster. Highlights include three nights supporting her at NYC’s Brooklyn Steele, two nights at D.C.’s 9:30 Club, Philadelphia, Boston and more including a hometown album release party at Aisle 5. For tickets go here, and for all dates see below. Last week Upchuck debuted their official tour documentary with CVLT Nation which was directed and captured by Ian Cone on the road this Summer.

Photo By Cory Jones