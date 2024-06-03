Ultra Naté Unveils 2024 Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Iconic singer-songwriter, producer, performer and DJ Ultra Naté invites fans around the world to step into the ULTRAVERSE as she announces a huge new run of live and DJ tour dates across 2024.

Revered as one of dance music's original Grand Dames, Ultra has also carved out a fierce reputation for herself in the DJ booth. Now equally in demand for her heady blend of electro beats, soulful vocals and gospel tinged house as she is for her powerhouse vocal, it's no surprise that her 2024 ULTRAVERSE tour takes in as many DJ shows as it does live performances.

"I named this tour "The UltraVerse" because my performing life is so diverse and multilayered," Ultra explains. "At any given moment, I am navigating a myriad of variables from one show to the next.

"It is a lot of maneuvering and heavy lifting, but it's also exciting and tremendously rewarding to have such a significant lineup of dates and appearances everywhere! The continuing story for me, is - to celebrate my ability to still be present, dynamic, growing in my art and touching lives.

"As long as I have been a part of dance culture universally, I still feel in many ways I am an emerging artist, because there are new people learning about my music every day. There are new partnerships and collaborations to dive into."

Stepping from stage to booth or vice versa, is all part of my creative expression. At this point I navigate both disciplines pretty seamlessly and feel really blessed to be able to thrive in a space where my sole purpose is to create."

Coming off a huge run of success in 2023 that saw her host the #1 Paris Hilton-exec produced podcast The History of the World's Greatest Nightclubs and dominate international radio airwaves with UNBREAKABLE, Ultra has shown absolutely no let up as 2024 continues to unfold, if anything simply upping the ante. The KIMMIC rework of Ultra's cult classic 'Party Girl' dropped on Armada Music and went to #1 in Music Week, bringing it to the attention of a new generation of fans, while indie-pop darling Bright Light Bright Light enlisted Ultra's help on latest single 'Every Emotion' lifted from his #1 album, Enjoy Youth. Ultra's latest single from her ULTRA project, the Russell Small and DNO P collaboration 'HAPPY FEELING', premiered to worldwide radio on BBC Radio 2 with long-time Ultra superfan Rylan, with remixes from Cevin Fisher and Les Bisous already charting heavily on influential dance sites Beatport and Traxsource.

For fans the chance to see Ultra Naté live in action is always one not to be missed. Now whether you catch her on stage raising the roof with her trademark vocals, on air monthly for RADIO FG or in the DJ booth setting the dance floor on fire, thanks to the ULTRAVERSE, 2024 just got much more Ultra.

TOUR DATES:

ULTRA NATÉ - ULTRAVERSE TOUR 2024

June 7th: GotSoul @ Marcus Four Seasons in Montreal

June 8th: Montreal

June 9th: Deep Sugar - Baltimore, MD

June 22nd: "Love The 90s" - Madrid, Spain

June 29th: DJ for Lincoln Center's Summer for the City Silent Disco

June 30th: Deep Sugar - Baltimore, MD

June 30th: Toronto Pride

July 13th: Hacienda Classical at Castlefield Bowl - Manchester, UK

July 13th: Albert Hall - Manchester, UK

July 21st: Deep Sugar Rooftop - Baltimore, MD

August 1st: DJ set for Tennis Grip in New York City

August 18th: Deep Sugar - Baltimore, MD

August 31st: Hacienda - Nottingham, UK

September 14th: Love The 90's at Estadio La Cartuja - Seville, Spain

September 15th: Deep Sugar - Baltimore, MD

October 5th: Deep Sugar's 21st Anniversary Weekender at 1722 in Baltimore, MD (After Hours)

October 6th: Deep Sugar's 21st Anniversary Weekender at Baltimore Rooftop (with DJ Spinna)

October 15th - 18th: ADE - Amsterdam

October 17 : Radio FG & Ultra Naté present Deep Sugar Happy Hour ADE 2024 @ BLEND XL - Amsterdam

October 19th: Live at 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

November 10th: Maspalomas Pride - Gran Canaria, Spain

November 23rd: Deep Sugar @ Flash in Washington, DC

December 6th: Resorts World Arena Biggest 90s-00s Disco 2024 - Birmingham, UK

December 13th: OVO Arena Wembley Biggest 90s-00s Disco 2024 - London, UK

December 14th: OVO Hydro Arena Biggest 90s-00s Disco 2024 - Glasgow, UK

CHECK FOR NEW ADDITIONAL DATES AT www.ultranate.com

