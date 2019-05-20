Ultra Europe Announces Phase Three Lineup

Swedish House Mafia, Carl Cox, The Chainsmokers, Marco Carola and Above & Beyond make up just a fraction of the awe-inspiring global talent already performing at this year's ULTRA Europe on 12-14 July in Croatia and now the pioneering European festival has delivered an exceptional Phase Three lineup.



Set to turn heads as party revellers flock back to the picturesque town of Split for three days of music and dancing, the already star-studded lineup includes international heavyweights such as NGHTMRE+SLANDER, who will be continuing their Gud Vibrations tour, high energy Dutch duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Tchami x Malaa, Cheat Codes, Nicky Romero, bass enthusiast REZZ, LA pair Lost Kings, Jeffrey Sutorius and Steve Aoki.



Some of house music's most esteemed performers have also been welcomed to the fold with Sasha b2b Nic Fanciulli, Art Department, heavy techno hitter Dubfire, as well as a debut performance from Patrice Bäumel. Without doubt one of ULTRA Europe's biggest lineups to date, the scenic Croatian town of Split will be positively vibrating for the festival's seventh edition.

PURCHASE: TICKETS FOR ULTRA EUROPE 2019



With Croatia fast becoming the party capital of the world, the country's leading festival will see the return of DESTINATION Ultra, which offers an inimitable island-hopping experience across the breath-taking Dalmatian Coast and its surrounding islands unlike any other event of its kind. The enchanting islands of Brac, Hvar and Vis will play host to immersive and unforgettable parties put on by ULTRA Europe and RESISTANCE, which are not to be missed.



The week long festivities will include ULTRA Europe's Brac Regatta party at 585 Club on July 15th featuring fun loving trio Cheat Codes and local talents Vanillaz, while ULTRA Beach has unveiled UK Drum & Bass outfit Sigma and one of the world's first performances from Europa - a new alias comprising of Jax Jones & Martin Solveig - all of whom will descend upon the stunning island of Hvar on July 16th for a night of hedonistic fun.

A full breakdown of locations, parties and tickets for each event can be found here: https://ultraeurope.com/destination-ultra/





