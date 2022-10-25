UWUW Releases Captivating Retro-Soul-and-Pop Influenced Debut LP Out Now

UWUW (pronounced you-you) have just released their debut, self-titled LP on We Are Busy Bodies Records. With some of Toronto's most experienced and revered musicians making this project possible, it's no wonder why the sonic presence of this project demands your attention and doesn't let you go.

The impressive cast of players includes Jason Haberman of Dan Mangan and Yaehsun, Jay Anderson of Badge Epoque Ensemble, Biblical and Lammping, and Ian Blurton of Ian Blurton's Future Now, Change of Heart, and C'mon.

Giving the songs a voice are two of Toronto's most distinctive songwriters: Chris A. Cummings (aka Marker Starling) adding his distinct, easy-glide, story-telling charm to Box Office Poison and Scattered Ashes, and Drew Smith (Bunny, The Bicycles), providing his trademark, 60s harmony pop and lyrical prowess to Staircase and Landlord. Scattered Ashes is the first offering from this album on We Are Busy Bodies, due out October 21st, 2022. Fans of Euroboys, T2, and Manfred Mann Chapter Three will be enamored with these exceptionally crafted and exciting compositions.

Drew Smith, while commenting on his song writing process for their debut album, said "the overall theme to the songs was nature reaping what is sowed." There's a lot to unpack in this album, which contains old-school soul grooves, slow burning instrumentation, pounding rhythms and thoughtful lyrics that bring energy and life to the superbly-crafted songs. The catchy lead single Scattered Ashes breathes soul and rock, while blurring sounds and influences which call to mind James Brown's horn section and the compositional layers of experimental Beach Boys recordings. The track titled Staircase to the End of the Night is another wonderfully symphonic composition that gets in your head and won't let go. It contains tongue-in-cheek lyrics and a heavy rhythm that surprises and delights. Regarding the song, Smith mentions being influenced by The Doors: "The first rock n' roll band I ever loved, for better or worse, was The Doors. That must play into the lyrics of this song a little bit - "The End, End Of The Night." It's not a big leap to see that those tunes are imprinted in my musical DNA. Most of the lyrics and harmonies were suggested by the music. It's already in there. It's not even a case of heavy lifting, just listening. I was just interpreting what Ian, Jay and Jason put to tape. My job was more fun than work."

UWUW came into being when Jay Anderson and Ian Blurton joined together through a run of shows, backing mutual friend and singer/songwriter, Kate Boothman as her drummer and guitarist, respectively. Realizing they didn't want an instrumental record, they layered on bright horns and smooth vocals, lifting the songs from instrumental jams, to the undefinable yet distinctive sound that is UWUW. Saxophonist, Jay Hey was brought in to provide horn arrangements, along with Tom Richards on trombone and Patrick McGroarty on trumpet, all three contributing on every song. The result is a blissfully cool album with music that will appeal to all listeners, from record store snobs, garage rock slobs, and even psych-pop heartthrobs!

Bandcamp: https://uwuw.bandcamp.com/album/s-t

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wearebusybodies

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uwuw_abh

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0qbv2s8alyy4zZkOHtIojE?si=gGq9vHwZSK6O3FpWfKo7Ag