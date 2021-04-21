UNITYTX 'Cry Baby' Megan Thee Stallion Cover Out Now

UNITYTX have put their unique spin on Megan Thee Stallion's song "Cry Baby ft. DaBaby". Fans can check it out now below. The song features additional vocals from Ericka Kent of This Is Your God. The band starting teasing the cover and collab yesterday on Tiktok.

"We love Megan Thee Stallion & DaBaby, their music & impact on the culture is incredible and we really wanted to do something refreshing for our supporters," says the band. We've always been known as a "nü-metal" group but that's clearly not all we're about when it comes to UNITYTX. We are all diverse musicians who love all genres - with this cover, this sound is not quite familiar coming from us but it's a taste in versatility to our sound. It may not be for everyone and that's fine, we have more music coming."

Mixing punishing hardcore breakdowns and razor-sharp riffs with the murky soul of grunge and hip-hop energy, UNITYTX bridge musical boundaries, spanning the gap between rap/rock's forefathers and the new underground with a captivatingly rhythmic take on the heavy music genre.

The band will release new music in 2021. They were recently featured on the curated compilation 'Voices for the Unheard' from Nova Twins, which helped highlight people of color in the rock and alternative scene. Learn more about it here.

Check out the cover here: