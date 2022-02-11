UK Punks Weatherstate Release New Album 'Never Better'

Weymouth punk band Weatherstate has officially released their highly anticpated album, Never Better, out now via Rude Records (Saves The Day, Less Than Jake, The Maine). Leading up to the album, the band shared singles including "Headstone," "Panic Attack," "Never Getting Better," "Current Dose," and "Hangar," which have garnered attention from Brooklyn Vegan, Under The Radar, New Noise Magazine, and more.

"Never Better stems from a place of monotony, helplessness, and apathy at the state of the world around us. The record reaches out to different feelings that many of us have experienced over the last few years, from a state of mind that is pessimistic when faced with the question, will things ever improve?" the band shares. "Lyrically this album touches on personal grief, abusive & toxic relationships, losing touch with the things that you once loved growing, and overall acceptance that it is what it is, and you sometimes have to buckle up and move forward to keep yourself sane."

Weymouth punk band Weatherstate are back with a bang in 2021. Since releasing their debut album Born A Cynic via Failure By Design Records in 2019, the band have been busy playing gigs (both IRL when that was allowed and on the internet when it was necessary) and continually working on new music. Their hooky, melodic riffs, 90s throwback feel with a modern twist and hard-working DIY ethic caught the attention of awesome independent label Rude Records, who are set to release the band's second album in 2021.

Led by vocalist and guitarist Harry Hoskins, Weatherstate's line-up is completed by guitarist Callan Milward, Joe Hogan on bass, and drummer Toby Wrobel. They've risen to the challenges that COVID has posed and, whilst the pandemic threw a bit of a spanner in the works, the band have been working with Four Year Strong's Alan Day to produce new songs with them, albeit remotely. "I feel Alan really taught us a lot about how to approach a song and see the potential in having an open mind on songwriting," enthuses Callan about the process and connection. "We really wanted to level up and evolve as a band. He's a super talented dude and has great vision in the potential of new music."

"It goes without saying but doing everything remotely has been a massive challenge and an interesting obstacle to overcome," continues Callan. "Especially for us, as we have been pretty traditionalist when it comes to writing. I feel we handled it in the best way we could, considering the international side of things too. With pre-production, we had to have some late nights because of the time-zone differences. Neil Kennedy at The Ranch really nailed the engineering and Alan smashed the mix over in the States. All I can say is that you can work miracles over Zoom these days."

