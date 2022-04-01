UK-Based DJ Vintage Culture Remixes Electronic Producer Mella Dee's 'Love It Or Not'

Following the raucous acclaim for Mella Dee's hit single 'Love It Or Not', the UK's most prolific electronic producer has today shared a remix of the track by chart-topping DJ and producer, Vintage Culture. The remix is available to buy/stream from all DSPs via Pete Tong's Three Six Zero Recordings HERE.



Vintage Culture's reworking of 'Love It Or Not' is an immaculately produced deep house cut poised for deployment at worldwide festivals this summer. Stirring piano keys, slick synth lines and effortless vocals from Infinite Coles all blend together synonymously with Vintage Culture's signature rolling basslines. Mella Dee's original version is currently hitting the heady heights of 907K global streams in addition to widespread support from BBC Radio 1 with a massive 56 plays across the station.



Speaking on the collaboration, Vintage Culture explains: "When Pete ( Tong ) called and requested a remix for 'Love It or Not', I said "yes" even before the track was finished playing in my headphones. Mella Dee's production on the original version is very strong - my goal was to provide a unique interpretation. 'Love It or Not' has a great vocal performance and carries a positive message. I'm proud of my new remix of "Love It or Not" on Three Six Zero Music. Can't wait to play this for the fans!"



A transatlantic collaboration between two dance industry titans, tune into Vintage Culture's behemoth remix of 'Love It Or Not' now.

Vintage Culture, aka Lukas Ruiz has more than 2B streams online, gathers 8M across his social media platforms, is Beatport's Number #1 Top Selling Producer and 1001Tracklists' Number #1 Most Played Producer. He is this month's DJ Mag (UK) cover star and has previously graced the cover of Rolling Stone (Brazil), was nominated as one of the most influential "30 Under 30" industry leaders by Forbes, and premiered his very-first Essential Mix for Pete Tong on BBC Radio 1. In 2020, Vintage Culture collaborated with global headliners Tiësto, David Guetta, Meduza, Robin Schulz, and Jorja Smith, going Platinum on multiple releases, as well as topping the Billboard Hot Dance and Spotify Dance Charts.



Real name Ryan Aitchison, Mella Dee reached international notoriety with his anthemic 2017 single 'Techno Disco Tool', reaching number 1 in BBC Radio 1's Dance Music Chart as well as one of Annie Mac's 'Tracks of the Decade' (and was even played during her final show on Radio 1). A year later, the Warehouse Music label head won 'Best Breakthrough Label' at the DJ Mag 'Best of British' awards and he was also named one of Mixmag's 'Stars of the Year', cementing himself as one of the most sought after names in dance music. Since then Mella Dee has delivered his debut Essential Mix for the legendary BBC Radio 1 series, a debut Boiler Room set to rapturous acclaim, toured North America for the first time - including Chicago's legendary Smart Bar - and joined the elusive Circoloco family for a summer of shows at DC10 and their momentous festival in Thailand. Ryan has also curated tours for his Warehouse Music label, taking over illustrious venues all over Europe including his hometown at the infamous Doncaster Warehouse.

