UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Confirm Additional 2026 Dates for 'Big Love Tour'

Having already announced their initial 2026 shows, UB40 FEATURING ALI CAMPBELL have added additional dates to their Big Love Tour. The U.S. performances kick off April 15 in Florida. The cross-country tour will include stops throughout the northeast, west coast and beyond. Tickets are available here.

Before bringing the tour stateside, the trek will launch with a performance at the Grenada Reggae Fest—also known as "The Big Show." The 2026 dates follow an extensive 2024–2025 European tour of sold-out shows and major festival headlining slots. The tour is being booked by Universal Attractions Agency / Jeff Epstein in North America.

Fronted by Campbell, known as the original lead singer of UB40, UB40 FEATURING ALI CAMPBELL features the same band of world-class players who have performed with him since 2008.

In his career, Campbell is known for songs like “Red Red Wine,” “Kingston Town,” “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You,” and dozens of other hits. His voice has catalyzed sales of 100 million albums, 40 Top 20 hits (as well as four #1’s), and billions of streams. Beyond earning a GRAMMY Award nomination, he has also garnered the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for “International Achievement” and the Mauritius Government Award.

Tour Dates

DATE LOCATION VENUE Sat 4/11/26 Grenada, West Indies Reggae Fest – 2 Grenada National Stadium Wed 4/15/26 Apopka, FL Apopka Amphitheatre Thu 4/16/26 Cocoa, FL Cocoa Riverfront Park Fri 4/17/26 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater Sun 4/19/26 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall Mon 4/20/26 Jacksonville, FL Duval Hall Wed 4/22/26 Tegucigalpa Honduras Nacional de Ingenieros Coliseum Wed 4/25/26 Austin, TX The Far Out Lounge and Stage Thu 4/26/26 Lake Charles, LA L'Auberge Casino Resort w/ Maxi Priest, Legendary Wailers ft Jr Marvin Fri 5/1/26 Atlantic City, NJ Oceans Casino w/ Matisyahu Sat 5/2/26 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino w/ Matisyahu Sun 5/3/26 New York, NY Kings Theatre Thu 5/7/26 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Live - Outdoor w/ Legendary Wailers ft Junior Marvin Sat 5/9/26 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino Sun 5/10/26 Terre Haute IN The Mill w/Legendary Wailers ft Jr Marvin Tue 5/12/26 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Thu 5/14/26 Costa Mesa CA Pacific Amphitheatre Sat 5/16/26 Reno, NV Reno Events Center w/ Matisyahu, Jesse Royal Sun 5/17/26 Sheldon WA Little Creek Casino Resort | Skookum Creek Event Center Sat 8/8/26 Pittsburgh, PA TBA Tue 8/11/26 Gas City IN Gas City Performing Arts Center Wed 8/12/26 Detroit MI Fisher Theatre Fri 8/14/26 Park City UT The Amphitheater at Canyons Village