UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Confirm Additional 2026 Dates for 'Big Love Tour'

The U.S. performances kick off April 15 in Florida.

By: Feb. 04, 2026
Having already announced their initial 2026 shows, UB40 FEATURING ALI CAMPBELL have added additional dates to their Big Love Tour. The U.S. performances kick off April 15 in Florida. The cross-country tour will include stops throughout the northeast, west coast and beyond. Tickets are available here.

Before bringing the tour stateside, the trek will launch with a performance at the Grenada Reggae Fest—also known as "The Big Show." The 2026 dates follow an extensive 2024–2025 European tour of sold-out shows and major festival headlining slots.  The tour is being booked by Universal Attractions Agency / Jeff Epstein in North America.

Fronted by Campbell, known as the original lead singer of UB40, UB40 FEATURING ALI CAMPBELL features the same band of world-class players who have performed with him since 2008. 

In his career, Campbell is known for songs like “Red Red Wine,” “Kingston Town,” “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You,” and dozens of other hits. His voice has catalyzed sales of 100 million albums, 40 Top 20 hits (as well as four #1’s), and billions of streams. Beyond earning a GRAMMY Award nomination, he has also garnered the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for “International Achievement” and the Mauritius Government Award. 

Tour Dates

DATE

LOCATION

VENUE

Sat 4/11/26

Grenada, West Indies

Reggae Fest – 2 Grenada National Stadium

Wed 4/15/26

Apopka, FL

Apopka Amphitheatre

Thu 4/16/26

Cocoa, FL

Cocoa Riverfront Park

Fri 4/17/26

Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Sun 4/19/26

Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Mon 4/20/26

Jacksonville, FL

Duval Hall

Wed 4/22/26

Tegucigalpa Honduras

Nacional de Ingenieros Coliseum

Wed 4/25/26

Austin, TX

The Far Out Lounge and Stage

Thu 4/26/26

Lake Charles, LA

L'Auberge Casino Resort w/ Maxi Priest, Legendary Wailers ft Jr Marvin

Fri 5/1/26

Atlantic City, NJ

Oceans Casino w/ Matisyahu

Sat 5/2/26

Mashantucket, CT

Foxwoods Casino w/ Matisyahu

Sun 5/3/26

New York, NY

Kings Theatre

Thu 5/7/26

Cincinnati, OH

Riverbend Live - Outdoor w/ Legendary Wailers ft Junior Marvin

Sat 5/9/26

New Buffalo, MI

Four Winds Casino

Sun 5/10/26

Terre Haute IN

The Mill w/Legendary Wailers ft Jr Marvin

Tue 5/12/26

San Francisco, CA

Golden Gate

Thu 5/14/26

Costa Mesa CA

Pacific Amphitheatre

Sat 5/16/26

Reno, NV

Reno Events Center w/ Matisyahu, Jesse Royal

Sun 5/17/26

Sheldon WA

Little Creek Casino Resort | Skookum Creek Event Center

Sat 8/8/26

Pittsburgh, PA

TBA

Tue 8/11/26

Gas City IN

Gas City Performing Arts Center

Wed 8/12/26

Detroit MI

Fisher Theatre

Fri 8/14/26

Park City UT

The Amphitheater at Canyons Village



