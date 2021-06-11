Tyler Posey Releases 'Happy' Single

Jack-of-all-trades creative force Tyler Posey has officially released his latest single "Happy" today. Following the release of his debut single "Shut Up," Posey has once again joined forces with co-writers John Feldmann and phem, delivering yet another hard-hitting pop-punk track with an energetic new music video that carries an incredibly important and relatable message.

"This song is a bit of a juxtaposition in that it's called Happy," Posey says, "The lyrics are kind of anything but. Small talk is full of s today. When someone asks, 'How are you?' and you are honest with someone about mental health issues, it could make them uncomfortable and judge you, So why not just say you're happy and not deal with the bulls? That's what this song is about."

He continues sharing "Inside the lyrics like 'Yeah I know how to act, I've been playing these roles you all want me to play' and 'Yeah I know how to nod, nodding out half-awake with my eyes rolling back can't you tell I'm okay' you get a glimpse of my life from my acting career to even my drug abuse and the act I have put on instead of really speaking truthfully about what I was going through."

Fans can watch the music video for "Happy" via Big Noise below.

Standing alone in the spotlight for the first time has been freeing in more ways than one, least of all when it comes to his courage to open up about the hell that was 2020. The early days of the COVID pandemic were particularly pronounced for him, exacerbating deep-rooted anxiety, depression and childhood trauma that manifested in a self-destructive pattern of drug and alcohol abuse. Left to his own devices while quarantine orders ruled Los Angeles, life inside Posey's home became a dangerous cycle of isolation and intoxication.

"I've experimented with different things since I was a kid, then took a break," Posey says of his past drug use, noting he became "a lonely addict" during the pandemic and retreated from friends and family. "As soon as quarantine really hit, I was in a weird place. I didn't have anything else to do."

This new chapter of Posey's career sets off a powder keg of personal reflection and growth, grounded by his elastic voice, juxtaposing a devil-may-care growl and smooth-throated pop-punk sheen.

Posey found a confidant in Feldmann, himself sober, and the two musicians used their songwriting sessions as a form of therapy together. With Feldmann's keen ear and decades of wisdom to imbue on his charge, Posey's maturation and resolve stack up far beyond his years.

"I just feel proud," he says, reflecting on the path that led him here. "I'm proud of the music we wrote, but also how far I've come. I went to a pretty dark place, but I got out of it. I can honestly say right now is the happiest, most present I've ever been."

Watch the video here: