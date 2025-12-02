Tyler Childers Confirms 2026 'Snipe Hunt' Tour with Stops in Chicago, Dallas, & More

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tyler Childers will return to the road with 2026’s Snipe Hunt, including stops at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion, Birmingham’s Coca-Cola Amphitheater, Boulder’s Folsom Field, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and Portland’s Moda Center among others.

To participate in Childers’ Artist Pre-sale for the new shows, which will feature special guests Jon Batiste, Evan Honer, Wednesday and Scott T. Smith, fans can sign up HERE by Sunday, December 7 at 11:59pm ET.

Artist Pre-sales for this tour are hosted by multiple ticketing sites, but anyone who signs up can join the sale starting on Wednesday, December 10 at 11:00am local time. For Artist Pre-sales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed. Artist Pre-sales hosted on other sites may require a code for access. General on-sale will follow on Friday, December 12 at 11:00am local time. Full details can be found at here.

Citi is the official card of Tyler Childers - Snipe Hunt. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 9 at 11:00am local time until Thursday, December 11 at 11:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details, visit here.

$1 from every ticket sold will benefit both Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund (HHARF) and REVERB. Established in 2020 by Childers and Senora May, HHARF brings awareness and financial support for philanthropic efforts in the Appalachian Region. REVERB’s efforts reduce environmental impact in live music, engage fans and fund carbon impact programs to address the impacts of the tour that cannot be eliminated.

Childers is using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange to help fans get tickets at the original price. Tickets can only be resold on Ticketmaster at face value. In New York, Illinois, and Colorado, where laws prevent resale restrictions, Ticketmaster will still honor Childers’ terms by keeping resale prices at face value on its site.

Childers is nominated for four awards at the upcoming 68th Grammy Awards: Best Contemporary Country Album (Snipe Hunter), Best Country Song (“Bitin’ List”), Best Country Solo Performance (“Nose on the Grindstone”) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Love Me Like You Used To Do” with Margo Price).

Released earlier this year, Snipe Hunter earned Childers his highest debut on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart to date (#7) and also entered at #3 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums, #5 Indie Store Albums, #6 on Vinyl Albums charts and #6 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

TYLER CHILDERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale next Friday, December 12 at 11:00am local time

March 3—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena

March 6—Glasgow, U.K.—OVO Hydro

March 8—Manchester, U.K.—AO Arena

March 10—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique

March 13—Paris, France—Salle Pleyel

March 15—Berlin, Germany—Uber Eats Music Hall

March 17—Copenhagen, Denmark—K.B. Hallen

March 21—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live

April 23—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion*

June 4—Birmingham, AL—The Coca-Cola Amphitheater~

June 7—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival

June 10—Darien Center, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater†

June 11—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium†

June 13—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

July 9—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheater‡

July 12—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field#

July 14—Kansas City, MO —Morton Amphitheater§

July 15—Des Moines, IA—Casey’s Center§

July 18—Boulder, CO—Folsom Field# (presented by AEG)

September 30—Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center§

October 2—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena§

October 3—Portland, OR—Moda Center‡

*with special guests TBA and Scott T. Smith

~with special guests Evan Honer and Scott T. Smith

†with special guest Evan Honer

‡with special guests Wednesday and Scott T. Smith

#with special guests Jon Batiste and Wednesday

§with special guest Wednesday

photo credit: Sam Waxman