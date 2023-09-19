Tyler Childers' 2024 Tour Sells Out Instantly; Including Back-To-Back Nights at New York's Madison Square Garden

Tyler Childers’ global “Mule Pull ’24 Tour” sold-out instantly when tickets went on-sale this past Friday.

The extensive tour will kick off in February and includes stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden (two nights), Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights), Inglewood’s Kia Forum, Austin’s Moody Center, Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena and London’s Eventim Apollo (two nights) as well as shows in Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Norway and more. See below for complete itinerary.

Additionally, Childers achieves a career-high sales week with the release of his acclaimed new album, Rustin’ In The Rain, which debuts this week at #10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 with 38,500 equivalent units sold (Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records).

In celebration of the new record, Childers recently spoke with The New York Times, who praises, “His songs with roots in bluegrass, Southern rock and Appalachian tradition have pushed the boundaries of country music and even his own fan base, while cementing him as one of the most successful touring and streaming artists in his field—without the aid of radio,” and continues, “when he sings live, his eyes burn with the ferocity of a preacher, and fans hang on to every word.”

Ahead of the release, Childers unveiled breakthrough lead single, “In Your Love,” alongside an official music video, which debuted as YouTube’s #1 trending music video. Since then, it has garnered over 6.4 million video views and 30 million on-demand streams along with acclaim from outlets such as NPR Music, Billboard, Pitchfork, Stereogum,Consequence, The Advocate, OUT and Rolling Stone, who praises, “the music video of compassion and caring we need right now,” while USA Today calls the video “a much-needed portrait of inclusivity.”

In addition to “In Your Love,” the album also features new renditions of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night” and S.G. Goodman’s “Space and Time” as well as special guest vocals from Goodman, Margo Price and Erin Rae (“Luke 2:8-10”) and Ronnie McCoury, Jason Carter and Alan Bartram of the Travelin’ McCourys (“Percheron Mules”).

Recorded at Dragline Studios, the album was produced by Childers and his longtime band, The Food Stamps—James Barker (pedal steel), Craig Burletic (bass), CJ Cain (guitar), Rodney Elkins (drums), Chase Lewis (keyboards) and Jesse Wells (guitar, fiddle).

The new album follows last year’s triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, which featured eight songs presented in three distinct sonic perspectives—Hallelujah, Jubilee and Joyful Noise. Released to widespread acclaim, Esquire praised, “Who’s doing it better than Childers in roots music these days? No one,” while the Associated Press declared, “fearless exuberance…one of country music’s most compelling and unpredictable artists” and NPR Music asserted, “eight songs so good he had to record them thrice.”

Before Hounds, Childers released 2020’s Grammy-nominated surprise album, Long Violent History, which NPR Music called an “explicit and remarkable stand in solidarity.” His two previous releases, 2019’s #1 Country Squire as well 2017’s RIAA Platinum debut, Purgatory, were released to overwhelming critical and commercial acclaim.

In the years since his debut, Childers has earned two Grammy nominations and has been featured on “CBS This Morning,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series and “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

TYLER CHILDERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, September 22 at 10:00am local time

September 21-23—Lewisburg, WV—Healing Appalachia

September 27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

September 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

September 30—Greenwood Village, CO—Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre§ (SOLD OUT)

December 30—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena* (SOLD OUT)

December 31—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena* (SOLD OUT)

February 15, 2024—Dublin, Ireland—3Olympia~ (SOLD OUT)

February 17, 2024—Glasgow, U.K.—Barrowland Ballroom~ (SOLD OUT)

February 19, 2024—Manchester, U.K.—Albert Hall~ (SOLD OUT)

February 21, 2024—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo~

February 22, 2024—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo~ (SOLD OUT)

February 26, 2024—Hamburg, Germany—Docks~

February 27, 2024—Copenhagen, Denmark—VEGA~ (SOLD OUT)

March 2, 2024—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso~ (SOLD OUT)

March 3, 2024—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso~ (SOLD OUT)

March 5, 2024—Stockholm, Sweden—Münchenbryggeriet~ (SOLD OUT)

March 6, 2024—Oslo, Norway—Sentrum Scene~ (SOLD OUT)

April 5, 2024—San Diego, CA—Viejas Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 6, 2024—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 9, 2024—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center† (SOLD OUT)

April 10, 2024—Austin, TX—Moody Center† (SOLD OUT)

April 13, 2024—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena† (SOLD OUT)

April 15, 2024—Birmingham, AL—Legacy Arena at The BJCC# (SOLD OUT)

April 16, 2024—Knoxville, TN—Thompson Boling Arena# (SOLD OUT)

April 18, 2024—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena# (SOLD OUT)

April 19, 2024—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena# (SOLD OUT)

May 27, 2024—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena++ (SOLD OUT)

May 29, 2024—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden** (SOLD OUT)

May 30, 2024—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden** (SOLD OUT)

June 28, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

+with special guests S.G. Goodman and Abby Hamilton

^with special guests S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham

§with special guests Wynonna Judd and The Travelin’ McCourys

*with special guest Shovels & Rope

~with special guest John R. Miller

‡with special guest Medium Build

†with special guest Hayes Carll

#with special guest 49 Winchester

++with special guest Allison Russell

**with special guest Sylvan Esso

photo credit: Sam Waxman