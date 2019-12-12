Tycho Releases the STRESS EP

Tycho is celebrating their GRAMMY® Award-nominated new album, WEATHER, with today's release of the STRESS EP. The three-track EP unites the WEATHER highlight, "No Stress (feat. Saint Sinner)," with "No Stress (Instrumental)" and the stunning new recording, "Stress." In addition, "No Stress (feat. Saint Sinner)" is joined by a new official video, filmed at the legendary Plant Studios in Sausalito, CA, and during live performances at The Independent in San Francisco, CA and Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA. The STRESS EP is available today on Mom + Pop Music / Ninja Tune.

STRESS EP TRACKLIST

1. Stress

2. No Stress (Instrumental)

3. No Stress (feat. Saint Sinner)

Watch the video for No Stress (feat. Saint Sinner) below!

"I've always wanted to explore the process of approaching the same idea from two totally different perspectives," says Tycho's visionary Scott Hansen. "With Stress, I wanted to expand the original version from Weather into a very different space while maintaining some common elements. I think viewing the core concepts through these two lenses better illustrates the underlying meaning of the song."

WEATHER, available now on Mom + Pop Music/Ninja Tune, was recently honored with a prestigious GRAMMY® Award nomination for "Best Dance/Electronic Album," marking Tycho's second consecutive nod in that category. The follow-up to 2016's chart-topping, GRAMMY® Award-nominated EPOCH, WEATHER includes the acclaimed singles, "Easy," "Japan," and "Pink & Blue," all available now for individual streaming and download. An array of official companion videos and lyric visualizers can be found now at the official Tycho YouTube channel.

Tycho is currently bringing WEATHER to the people with an extensive world tour set to travel the planet well into 2020. The "WEATHER World Tour" - officially got underway this fall with back-to-back dates at both The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Berkeley, CA - sees Tycho incorporating live vocals for the first time ever, revealing a powerful new human energy to its already extraordinary live presentation. Longtime Tycho collaborators Zac Brown (bass and guitar), Rory O'Connor (drums), and Billy Kim (keyboards, guitar and bass) join Scott Hansen on all dates, with singer-songwriter Saint Sinner (a.k.a. Hannah Cottrell) traveling as the first-ever Tycho touring vocalist. Mild Minds will serve as special guest in North America while Poolside support on all European headline dates through March 2020. For updates and ticket availability, please visit www.tychomusic.com/#tour.

WEATHER - which features vocals throughout from Cottrell - made a top 3 debut on Billboard's "Top Dance/Electronic Albums" chart upon its July release, its popular success equally matched by immediate international acclaim.

TYCHO WEATHER WORLD TOUR 2020

2020

FEBRUARY

3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern *

4 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

5 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater *

29 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller #

10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Vasteatern #

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega Main Hall #

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich #

14 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall #

15 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre #

17 - Brussels, Belgium - AB Ballroom @ Ancienne Belgique #

18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso #

19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's #

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Praga Centrum #

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy #

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvárium #

25 - Vienna, Austria - WUK #

27 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique #

28 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon #

MARCH

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo #

5 - London, UK - Printworks #

JUNE

4-7 - Ozark, AR - Backwoods Music Festival *

JULY

8-11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival *

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

** w/Mild Minds

# w/Poolside





