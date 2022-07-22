Twenty One Pilots Share 'Stranger Things // Heathens' (Live From Romania)

GRAMMY® Award winning duo Twenty One Pilots have shared a special live version of their RIAA Diamond certified hit "Heathens," inspired by the opportunity to reimagine the song within the fitting world of Netflix's original hit series Stranger Things.

Filmed on the last stop of their European festival run at Romania's Electric Castle festival, "Stranger Things // Heathens" (Live from Romania) arrives as an official performance video capturing the surprise live moment from the festival ground's historic Bánffy Castle.

Next month Twenty One Pilots will embark on "THE ICY TOUR 2022," which will see the band headlining arenas across North America this summer. The coast-to-coast 23-city outing will kick off on August 18th in St. Paul, MN and make stops in New York City, Toronto, Nashville, Anaheim, and more before wrapping up with a performance at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on September 24th [full itinerary below].

For complete details on Twenty One Pilots' upcoming live dates and ticket availability for the "THE ICY TOUR 2022," visit here.

Earlier this year, Twenty One Pilots featured on the iconic MTV Unplugged series where they delivered reimagined versions of some of their biggest and most beloved songs from their catalog.

Furthermore, the duo also hosted the "Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience" film event, which gathered fans in sold-out cinemas around the globe to watch an extended cut of the duo's 2021 epic Scaled And Icy album release livestream performance featuring remastered audio / video, and more than 20 minutes of never-before-seen footage.

Scaled And Icy debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top "Rock Albums" and "Alternative Albums" charts while landing at No. 3 on the "Billboard 200," marking the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021.

The record is highlighted by the #1 Alternative Radio hits "The Outside," "Saturday," and "Shy Away," the latter of which ascended to #1 at the format in just three weeks, placing the duo in an elite group of acts with multiple songs to rise to #1 at the format in three weeks or less including: U2, R.E.M., The Cure, Linkin Park, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Foo Fighters.

Written and largely produced by Tyler Joseph in isolation over the course of 2020 at his home studio, with Dun engineering the album's drums from across the country, Scaled And Icy is the product of long-distance virtual sessions and finds the duo processing their upended routines along with the prevailing emotions of 2020 - anxiety, loneliness, boredom, and doubt.

The duo had to forgo their normal studio sessions but reached a new of level of introspection in the process, adopting a more imaginative and bold approach to their songwriting. The result is a collection of songs that push forward through setbacks and focus on the possibilities worth remembering. Scaled And Icy is Twenty One Pilots' first studio album in three years and follows their RIAA Platinum certified LP, Trench.

Watch the performance video here:

Tour Dates

Aug 18 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Aug 20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Aug 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Aug 23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Aug 24 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Aug 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Aug 27 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Aug 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Aug 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sep 03 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sep 04 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sep 07 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sep 09 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Sep 10 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Sep 13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sep 14 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sep 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Sep 17 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sep 18 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center*

Sep 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena*

Sep 22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sep 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

*Non-Live Nation Date