Turnpike Troubadours Return With Two Sold-Out Nights at New York's Beacon Theatre

One of America’s most beloved independent bands, Turnpike Troubadours made a triumphant return to New York last week with two sold-out headline shows at the Beacon Theatre, of which Brooklyn Vegan praised, “the crowd was clearly glad to have them back and were singing every word…the band was in great spirits and tremendous form.”

Additionally, the band performed at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field this past Friday with Luke Combs and made their Newport Folk Festival debut on Saturday, where they were joined on stage by surprise guest Tyler Childers to perform the band’s song, “The Bird Hunters,” and John Prine’s “Paradise.”

In addition to their own set, lead singer Evan Felker also joined Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to perform their song, “King of Oklahoma,” which Rolling Stone called “the collab you need to see.”

Known for their electric live shows, the band will continue to tour through this fall including headline shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (three nights), Washington DC’s The Anthem, Los Angeles’ Greek Theater and Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s (three nights) among several others. See below for complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found at www.turnpiketroubadours.com/tour.

The performances add to a landmark year for Turnpike Troubadours, who will release their highly anticipated new album, A Cat in the Rain, August 25 via Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers (pre-order/pre-save here). Ahead of the release, new song, “Brought Me,” will debut this Friday, August 4, following album tracks “Chipping Mill” and lead single, “Mean Old Sun,” which recently reached #1 at both Americana and Texas Radio.

Billboard praises “Mean Old Sun” calling it a “fleet-fingered foot-stomper that again conveys the group’s superior, tightly-knit musicianship and ever maturing, evocative lyricism,” while Brooklyn Vegan declares, “a triumphant chorus...it really sounds like a big comeback.”

Produced by Shooter Jennings and recorded at Muscle Shoals’ Fame Recording Studios and Dave’s Room in Los Angeles, A Cat in the Rain marks a long-awaited return for the band following their self-imposed hiatus in 2019. With these ten new songs, Turnpike Troubadours is back with a refreshed perspective on the authentic songwriting and signature foot-stomping sound that first captivated their deeply devoted fanbase.

In conjunction with the new music, the band recently spoke with Rolling Stone, who declares, “he [lead singer Evan Felker] is more focused and lyrically crisp than at any point in his life. He’s a poet, but he’s direct.” Read the in-depth profile HERE.

Pioneers of the Red Dirt music scene, Turnpike Troubadours has amassed a massive following throughout their career with more than 1.5 billion streams globally and over 1.28 million equivalent units sold to-date. Originally from Tahlequah, OK, Turnpike Troubadours is Felker (vocals, guitar), Kyle Nix (fiddle), Ryan Engleman (electric guitar), RC Edwards (bass), Gabe Pearson (drums) and Hank Early (steel, accordion).

Since their 2005 debut, Turnpike Troubadours has released five studio albums including 2017’s self-released A Long Way From Your Heart, which reached #3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and #20 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Of the record, American Songwriter declared, “grabs you with its subtle authenticity, nails 11 originals that exude natural charm and intrinsic integrity,” while the Austin American Statesman praised, “a rousing, thought-provoking country short story collection.” Further adding to their renowned career, the band was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame this past fall.

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

August 10—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium†

August 11—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium‡

August 12—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium~

August 19—Palmer, AK—Alaska State Fair Inc

August 24—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena+

August 25—Camdenton, MO—Ozarks Amphitheater§

August 26—Bonner Springs, KS—Azura Amphitheater#

September 2—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater§

September 3—Marietta, GA—Georgia Country Music Fest

September 15—St. Louis, MO—Enterprise Center^

September 16—Pryor, OK—Born & Raised Festival

September 23—Washington DC—The Anthem**

September 24—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre**

October 1—Memphis, TN—Mempho Music Festival

October 6-8—Monterey, CA—Rebels & Renegades

October 7-8—North Charleston, SC—Riverfront Revival Music Festival

October 20—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theater††

November 2—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater‡‡

November 3—Tallahassee, FL—Donald L. Tucker Civic Center‡‡

November 4—Orlando, FL—Orlando Amphitheater‡‡

December 28—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s§§

December 29—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s‡

December 30—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s##

†with special guest Pony Bradshaw

‡with special guest Lance Roark

~with special guest Kaitlin Butts

+with special guests The Avett Brothers and Muscadine Bloodline

§with special guest Muscadine Bloodline

#with special guests The Avett Brothers, Old 97’s and Kaitlin Butts

^with special guests The Avett Brothers and The Wood Brothers

**with special guests Lucero and Reckless Kelly

††with special guest Morgan Wade

‡‡with special guests Blackberry Smoke and Jason Boland & the Stragglers

§§with special guest Ray Wylie Hubbard

##with special guest Miles Miller

photo credit: Luda Ronky