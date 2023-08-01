Turnpike Troubadours Return With Two Sold-Out Nights at New York's Beacon Theatre

The performances add to a landmark year for Turnpike Troubadours, who will release their highly anticipated new album, A Cat in the Rain, August 25.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 1 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 4 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

Turnpike Troubadours Return With Two Sold-Out Nights at New York's Beacon Theatre

One of America’s most beloved independent bands, Turnpike Troubadours made a triumphant return to New York last week with two sold-out headline shows at the Beacon Theatre, of which Brooklyn Vegan praised, “the crowd was clearly glad to have them back and were singing every word…the band was in great spirits and tremendous form.” 

Additionally, the band performed at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field this past Friday with Luke Combs and made their Newport Folk Festival debut on Saturday, where they were joined on stage by surprise guest Tyler Childers to perform the band’s song, “The Bird Hunters,” and John Prine’s “Paradise.”

In addition to their own set, lead singer Evan Felker also joined Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to perform their song, “King of Oklahoma,” which Rolling Stone called “the collab you need to see.”  

Known for their electric live shows, the band will continue to tour through this fall including headline shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (three nights), Washington DC’s The Anthem, Los Angeles’ Greek Theater and Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s (three nights) among several others. See below for complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found at www.turnpiketroubadours.com/tour

The performances add to a landmark year for Turnpike Troubadours, who will release their highly anticipated new album, A Cat in the Rain, August 25 via Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers (pre-order/pre-save here). Ahead of the release, new song, “Brought Me,” will debut this Friday, August 4, following album tracks “Chipping Mill” and lead single, “Mean Old Sun,” which recently reached #1 at both Americana and Texas Radio. 

Billboard praises “Mean Old Sun” calling it a “fleet-fingered foot-stomper that again conveys the group’s superior, tightly-knit musicianship and ever maturing, evocative lyricism,” while Brooklyn Vegan declares, “a triumphant chorus...it really sounds like a big comeback.” 

Produced by Shooter Jennings and recorded at Muscle Shoals’ Fame Recording Studios and Dave’s Room in Los Angeles, A Cat in the Rain marks a long-awaited return for the band following their self-imposed hiatus in 2019. With these ten new songs, Turnpike Troubadours is back with a refreshed perspective on the authentic songwriting and signature foot-stomping sound that first captivated their deeply devoted fanbase.

In conjunction with the new music, the band recently spoke with Rolling Stone, who declares, “he [lead singer Evan Felker] is more focused and lyrically crisp than at any point in his life. He’s a poet, but he’s direct.” Read the in-depth profile HERE

Pioneers of the Red Dirt music scene, Turnpike Troubadours has amassed a massive following throughout their career with more than 1.5 billion streams globally and over 1.28 million equivalent units sold to-date. Originally from Tahlequah, OK, Turnpike Troubadours is Felker (vocals, guitar), Kyle Nix (fiddle), Ryan Engleman (electric guitar), RC Edwards (bass), Gabe Pearson (drums) and Hank Early (steel, accordion). 

Since their 2005 debut, Turnpike Troubadours has released five studio albums including 2017’s self-released A Long Way From Your Heart, which reached #3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and #20 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Of the record, American Songwriter declared, “grabs you with its subtle authenticity, nails 11 originals that exude natural charm and intrinsic integrity,” while the Austin American Statesman praised, “a rousing, thought-provoking country short story collection.” Further adding to their renowned career, the band was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame this past fall.

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

August 10—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium†
August 11—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium‡
August 12—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium~
August 19—Palmer, AK—Alaska State Fair Inc
August 24—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena+
August 25—Camdenton, MO—Ozarks Amphitheater§
August 26—Bonner Springs, KS—Azura Amphitheater#
September 2—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater§
September 3—Marietta, GA—Georgia Country Music Fest
September 15—St. Louis, MO—Enterprise Center^
September 16—Pryor, OK—Born & Raised Festival
September 23—Washington DC—The Anthem**
September 24—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre**
October 1—Memphis, TN—Mempho Music Festival
October 6-8—Monterey, CA—Rebels & Renegades
October 7-8—North Charleston, SC—Riverfront Revival Music Festival
October 20—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theater††
November 2—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater‡‡
November 3—Tallahassee, FL—Donald L. Tucker Civic Center‡‡
November 4—Orlando, FL—Orlando Amphitheater‡‡
December 28—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s§§
December 29—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s‡ 
December 30—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s##
†with special guest Pony Bradshaw
‡with special guest Lance Roark
~with special guest Kaitlin Butts
+with special guests The Avett Brothers and Muscadine Bloodline
§with special guest Muscadine Bloodline
#with special guests The Avett Brothers, Old 97’s and Kaitlin Butts
^with special guests The Avett Brothers and The Wood Brothers
**with special guests Lucero and Reckless Kelly
††with special guest Morgan Wade
‡‡with special guests Blackberry Smoke and Jason Boland & the Stragglers
§§with special guest Ray Wylie Hubbard
##with special guest Miles Miller

photo credit: Luda Ronky



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Yann Tiersen Shares New Track Nivlenn Photo
Yann Tiersen Shares New Track 'Nivlenn'

Yann Tiersen & QUINQUIS have embarked on a unique summer tour that has so far seen the two Breton artists travel from their home in Ushant to Ireland and up to the Faroe Islands for a tour of Celtic lands. The tour is entirely done via their sailboat Ninnog, named after a medieval mother superior who traveled from Wales to Brittany.

2
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Confirm Next Rodeo Headline Tour Photo
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Confirm 'Next Rodeo' Headline Tour

Molly Tuttle and her band, Golden Highway, will embark on their east coast “Next Rodeo” tour in November, with stops at New York City’s Brooklyn Made, Burlington’s Higher Ground Ballroom, Albany’s The Egg, Ardmore’s Ardmore Music Hall and Washington DC’s 9:30 Club, among others. 

3
SPEEDY ORTIZ Shares New Single & Alex Ross Perry-Directed Video Photo
SPEEDY ORTIZ Shares New Single & Alex Ross Perry-Directed Video

The video features Josh Gondelman and Emily Panic; to musicians Ted Leo, Spencer Peppet (the Ophelias), Nicola Leel (Doe/Customer), Kate Meizner (Jobber), Zoë Brecher (Sad13/Bruce Springsteen); authors Rax King, Amy Rose Spiegel and merritt k; New Yorker cartoonist Jason Adam Katzenstein; fellow United Musicians and more.

4
Bluphoria Announce Co-Headline Fall Tour Photo
Bluphoria Announce Co-Headline Fall Tour

BLUPHORIA will embark on their fall co-headline tour alongside singer/songwriter Noah Vonne.  This tour will see them play cities including Austin, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, St. Paul, Chicago, Cleveland, New York, Boston and more before concluding on November 19 at Vinyl at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Café Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With AbsolutCafé Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With Absolut
Durand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify SinglesDurand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify Singles
Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'
Richard Walters Releases New Single 'Anchor'Richard Walters Releases New Single 'Anchor'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
THE SHARK IS BROKEN