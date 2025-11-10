Turnpike Troubadours Extend 'Wild America Tour' Through Summer 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Turnpike Troubadours will continue their “Wild America Tour” through next summer with newly confirmed shows at New York’s The Rooftop at Pier 17, Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s (two nights), Philadelphia’s The Met Philadelphia, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boise’s Extra Mile Arena and more.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, November 12 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following Friday, November 14 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found here.

In addition to the “Wild America Tour” dates, the band will once again join forces with Cross Canadian Ragweed for two more “The Boys From Oklahoma” co-headline shows next year at Stillwater, OK’s Boone Pickens Stadium on April 11 and Lincoln, NE’s Memorial Stadium on August 22.

The upcoming performances follow the release of Turnpike Troubadours's surprise new album, The Price of Admission, released this past spring via Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers (stream/purchase here). Produced by Shooter Jennings, the record debuted at #1 on the iTunes all-genre and country charts, #1 on the Billboard Digital Albums and Current Digital Albums Sales charts, #3 on the U.S. Albums Spotify chart and #9 on the Global Album Spotify chart—the band’s highest Spotify debuts to date.

Turnpike Troubadours has amassed a massive following throughout their career with more than 2.2 billion streams globally and over 1.7 million equivalent units sold to date. Furthermore, the band was recently inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, appeared in the penultimate episode of “Yellowstone” performing three songs (“Good Lord Lorrie,” “Brought Me” and “Pay No Rent”) and has become a recurring presence in Paramount’s show “Landman,” with six of their songs featured to date.

Since their 2005 debut, Turnpike Troubadours has released six studio albums including 2023’s A Cat in the Rain, which was released to overwhelming acclaim. Originally from Tahlequah, OK, Turnpike Troubadours is Evan Felker (vocals, guitar), Kyle Nix (fiddle), Ryan Engleman (electric guitar), RC Edwards (bass), Gabe Pearson (drums) and Hank Early (steel, accordion).

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, November 14 at 10:00am local time

December 3—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

December 11—Stateline, NV—Tahoe Blue Event Center*

December 12—Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl (Hooey Party)

December 13—Mesa, AZ—Mesa Amphitheatre*

January 30—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

January 31—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

February 5—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia~

February 6—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena~

February 7—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway~

February 19—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre

February 20—Des Moines, IA—Horizon Events Center+

February 21—Park City, KS—Park City Arena#

March 27—West Valley City, UT—Maverik Center^

March 28—Boise, ID—Extra Mile Arena^

April 11—Stillwater, OK—Boone Pickens Stadium - The Boys From Oklahoma

June 5—New York, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17†

June 6—Asbury Park, NJ—The Stone Pony Summer Stage†

June 25-27—Pendleton, OR—Jackalope Jamboree

August 22—Lincoln, NE—Memorial Stadium - The Boys From Oklahoma: Nebraska Edition

*with special guests Wyatt Flores and Noeline Hofmann

+with special guest Randy Rogers Band#with special guests Randy Rogers Band and Josh Meloy

~with special guest Robert Earl Keen

^with special guests Charles Wesley Godwin and Buffalo Traffic Jam

†with special guest Lucero

Photo Credit: David McClister